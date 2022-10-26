Amber Patterson named College of Education and Human Services Distinguished Alumna at VSU

Oct. 26—Valdosta State University recently honored Cobb County Juvenile Court Judge Amber Patterson of Marietta with the 2022 James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services Distinguished Alumna Award.

Patterson earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Secondary Education, with a focus on history, government and economics in 1998. She then continued her education at the University of Florida Levin College of Law, graduating with honors in 2004.

She was appointed judge of the Cobb County Juvenile Court in 2016. She also serves as chairwoman of the Federal CAPTA Children's Justice Act Taskforce for Georgia, chairwoman for the Georgia Supreme Court's Justice for Children Court Improvement Initiative Program and presiding judge of the Cobb County Juvenile Drug Court.

Prior to her role with the Cobb County Juvenile Court, she served as a Juvenile Court and Superior Court guardian ad litem attorney in Cobb County and was the designated guardian ad litem attorney for the Cobb County Family Dependency Treatment Court. She previously served in Fulton County as a child advocate attorney, as a legal extern with the CASA Program, as a staff attorney for the chief judge of Fulton County Juvenile Court, and as an associate special assistant attorneys general.

Patterson is a frequent speaker on juvenile law and child advocacy. She has served as presiding judge of the Cobb County Juvenile Court, on the Georgia Supreme Court's Committee on Improving Community Access to Legal Resources and the Standing Committee on Interpreters and as the elected district representative for the Council of Juvenile Court Judges.