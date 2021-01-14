Amber Rudd exacts her revenge on Boris Johnson with dig at his 'establishment' roots

EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY JANUARY 15 Undated file photos of Boris Johnson and Amber Rudd. Rudd has said Johnson has a "sort of language which he's quite rightly nervous using in front of women" as the ex-home secretary hit out at the "boys' club"atmosphere in the Commons. Ms Rudd also accused the Prime Minister of going "backwards" on promoting women. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday January 15, 2021. The former Cabinet minister said she quit Mr Johnsonâ€™s top team as work and pensions secretary in September 2019 because she did not like his style of government over Brexit. See PA story POLITICS Rudd. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire

She once described the Prime Minister as “not the man you want driving you home at the end of the evening”.

Now, Amber Rudd has once again called into question Boris Johnson’s treatment of the opposite sex, suggesting that he has “a sort of language which he is – quite rightly – nervous of using in front of women”.

The former home secretary, who resigned from the Department for Work and Pensions over Mr Johnson’s hard Brexit stance, criticised his leadership in an interview with the Institute for Government (IfG).

Asked why she stepped down, the former MP for Hastings and Rye, an ardent remainer, cited the prorogation of Parliament the month before she left the Cabinet in September 2019 as the “tipping point”.

Ms Rudd, 57, added: “Everybody knew that this prorogation was taking place to try and avoid a vote in Parliament to stop the Prime Minister being able to leave without a deal on 31 October.

"And it made me uncomfortable that it wasn’t presented that way. [There was a] pattern of those sort of things.”

Decrying the “kind of boys’ club-type behaviour in Parliament”, the former women and equalities minister went on: “Because it is still more like a public school or a university club than anywhere else you’ll ever go, I fear that it’s going backwards a bit at the moment."

"Unless you have the leadership really making an effort to ensure that women are promoted as equals, all the time – not just because, oh, let’s promote the women, we forgot about the women – it’s going to be a problem.

“I see that in Boris Johnson, I’m afraid. Even though I don’t dislike him at all. He’s come from that establishment group.”

When he became Prime Minister in July 2019, Mr Johnson’s Cabinet was made up of 21 per cent women, up from the 17 per cent who served under Theresa May.

In 2015, women made up 25 per cent of David Cameron’s Cabinet.