Amberg man found dead at home Monday night, Marinette County deputies say

MARINETTE - A man was found dead after reports of a shooting Monday night in the town of Amberg, the Marinette County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies were called at 8:09 p.m. Monday to a home on Barker Road in response to reports that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man identified as William H. Freed of Amberg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was arrested afterward, though it wasn't immediately clear whether she had been at the home where Freed was found. The sheriff's office says they are investigating the situation and there is no current threat to the public.

Amberg is about 40 miles northwest of Marinette.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Amberg man found dead at a Marinette County home Monday night