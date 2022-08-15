Ambertech (ASX:AMO) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Ambertech (ASX:AMO) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ambertech:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = AU$5.3m ÷ (AU$46m - AU$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Ambertech has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 10% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ambertech's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Ambertech has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ambertech Tell Us?

Ambertech is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 164%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 33%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Ambertech's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Ambertech has. And a remarkable 232% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Ambertech can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

