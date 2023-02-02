Ambertech's (ASX:AMO) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Ambertech's (ASX:AMO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ambertech:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = AU$5.1m ÷ (AU$45m - AU$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Ambertech has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Electronic industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ambertech's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Ambertech has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that Ambertech is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 17% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Ambertech is utilizing 191% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 32%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Ambertech has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On Ambertech's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Ambertech has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 244% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

