Ambev to focus more on the long term, less at market gain, says CEO

The AmBev (Companhia de Bebidas das Americas) logo is pictured in their unit in Fortaleza
·1 min read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA is more concerned with improving return on invested capital than with its market share, said its Chief Executive Jean Jereissati Neto on Tuesday.

"When we stop looking at market share all week, we get more free to work on the long term," said the CEO during the first of two days of company presentations to investors and analysts.

"We are now obsessed with growth. In the past we were addicted to market share...we are now looking at the long term, understanding places where we should grow more, understanding clients and consumers better," the executive added.

The first day of the company's presentations was focused on the various business digitalization initiatives that Ambev, part of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, is implementing to expand its revenue base beyond simply selling beverages.

The strategy, according to Jereissati Neto, is to create an "ambidextrous" company, capable of operating with solutions that include the platforms Ze Delivery, which sells directly to consumers, and Bees, through which it bets on growth among retailers.

When questioned about market share, the CEO said, without detailing numbers, that 2021 "was, by far, the year in which we gained the most market share".

"It was a market share gain in a depressed environment and now we seem to have the wind in our favor," said the executive, referring to the social isolation measures that ended last year in Brazil.

Ambev's plans for the Bees platform is to keep the business separate from the brewery, gaining scale over time while reinforcing its operations in markets where it is already present and looking into additional service offerings such as "click & collect".

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Earnings Beat, Court Decision?

    Altria in February got the first signs of possible relief over its investment in e-cigarette maker Juul. So should you buy MO stock now?

  • Equity Funds - 20 Best Equity Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Equity Mutual Funds as of 3/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 USMVX A+ (B-) Fidelity Select Tech Hardware A+ (C+) Centre American Select ...

  • Stock Market Today - 4/12: Stocks End Down as Inflation Hits Highest Level Since 1981

    Stocks ended lower Tuesday, while the dollar eased from a two-year high against its global peers and Treasury bond yields pared their recent surge, as investors reacted to a market-shaking reading of inflation in the world's biggest economy. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.005% higher on the session at 99.976, after hitting a two-year high of 100.21 overnight, as traders re-set currency levels ahead of the Federal Reserve's signaling on higher interest rates.

  • Brazil's TOTVS taps Itau Unibanco to create financial services joint venture

    (Reuters) -Brazilian software company TOTVS and Itau Unibanco said on Tuesday they are creating a joint venture to be called TOTVS Techfin, aiming to offer financial services to small and medium-sized companies. Each of the companies will hold a 50% stake in the venture, which will operate a digital platform to integrate "a complete range of financial services," they said in a securities filing.

  • Netflix's 'Two Thumbs Up' button is 'more than cosmetic,' marketing expert says

    Netflix unveiled a new “Two Thumbs Up” button which will allow subscribers to love content. Yes, we could love Stranger Things and like Inventing Anna before today – but there wasn’t a way for viewers to expressly help Netflix’s algorithm draw that distinction.

  • Meta, Snap Sued by Mother of Wisconsin Teen for His Suicide

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc. were sued over a teenager’s suicide in the latest effort by an advocacy group to hold the social media giants responsible for addiction to their platforms.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns Indi

  • Fed's Barkin says interest rates should be moved rapidly to neutral

    "How far we will need to raise rates, in fact, won’t be clear until we get closer to our destination, but rest assured we will do what we must to address this recent bout of above-target inflation," Barkin said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Money Marketeers in New York. The Fed, which aims for 2% inflation, last month raised interest rates from near zero to begin to deal with what it sees as largely pandemic-induced inflation. Policymakers have signaled they may accelerate the pace of rate hikes and begin to rapidly reduce the Fed's balance sheet -- bloated by its purchases of bonds -- to deal a more decisive blow to inflation.

  • Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake

    Elon Musk was sued on Tuesday by former Twitter Inc shareholders who claim they missed out on the recent run-up in its stock price because he waited too long to disclose a 9.2% stake in the social media company. In a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, the shareholders said Musk, the chief executive of electric car company Tesla Inc, made "materially false and misleading statements and omissions" by failing to reveal he had invested in Twitter by March 24 as required under federal law. Twitter shares rose 27% on April 4, to $49.97 from $39.31, after Musk disclosed his stake, which investors viewed as a vote of confidence from the world's richest person in San Francisco-based Twitter.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.