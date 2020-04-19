Ambienthesis S.p.A. (BIT:ATH): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

For long term investors, improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock. In this article, I will take a look at Ambienthesis S.p.A.'s (BIT:ATH) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Could ATH beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

ATH recently turned a profit of €4.4m (most recent trailing twelve-months) compared to its average loss of -€3.8m over the past five years.

In terms of returns from investment, Ambienthesis has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.1% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.5% is below the IT Commercial Services industry of 5.6%, indicating Ambienthesis's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Ambienthesis’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 3.7% to 7.3%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 23% to 15% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Ambienthesis gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Ambienthesis to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

