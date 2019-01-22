Here’s What Ambika Cotton Mills Limited’s (NSE:AMBIKCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Ambika Cotton Mills Limited’s (NSE:AMBIKCO) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Ambika Cotton Mills has a price to earnings ratio of 10.05, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹10.05 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ambika Cotton Mills:

P/E of 10.05 = ₹1151.1 ÷ ₹114.57 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s great to see that Ambika Cotton Mills grew EPS by 15% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 7.4%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Ambika Cotton Mills’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.5) for companies in the luxury industry is higher than Ambika Cotton Mills’s P/E.

NSEI:AMBIKCO PE PEG Gauge January 22nd 19 More

Ambika Cotton Mills’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Ambika Cotton Mills’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Ambika Cotton Mills’s net debt is 0.003% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Ambika Cotton Mills’s P/E Ratio

Ambika Cotton Mills has a P/E of 10. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 16.9. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.