An ambitious New Year agenda for Colorado education

Every parent in Colorado should be concerned about our public education system. Across our state, roughly 40% of school-age children can read and do math at their grade level. And yet, even with these kind of dismal numbers, Colorado was recently ranked 15th in the nation for how students are faring in school. Clearly, we can’t rely on national comparisons to see what’s working.

There are a number of systemic changes that our education system needs. Many of these changes can best occur at the local level – through school board action, involved parents, and superintendents who focus on academic performance.

But there are also real changes that need to happen at the state level. At Advance Colorado, we’ve included several of them in our annual policy agenda: Moving Colorado Forward 2024.

Education is an essential piece of our policy agenda because education opens doors and provides pathways for lifelong opportunity. Every child in Colorado deserves an equal chance and opportunity to succeed. By reforming our education system, we make the next generation better, and that’s a legacy worth leaving.

Job one is protecting Colorado’s laws on school choice – allowing for a wide range of options, including charter, private, and home schools as well as open enrollment across districts – that are some of the best in the nation. But, these popular and successful laws are merely statutory, not constitutional. That means they can be easily weakened depending on political whims. Let’s cement these rights in our state constitution, a step supported by 68% of voters.

We must protect our school choice laws because the record shows they work. . A 2022 study showed there was a 19 percentage point difference in the performance rating of charter schools and district schools in Colorado, with charter schools coming in on top. Graduation rates at charter schools are also higher – including for minority students. Instead of curbing choice, we should expand it so that more children can succeed.

Our schools do better when parents are involved – and welcomed. While many school districts make parental involvement a priority, others – particularly in the COVID era – have pushed moms and dads away. (This only heightens their suspicions that the school is hiding material.) Colorado should empower parents by passing school transparency laws that guarantee easy access to curriculum, surveys, book lists, and guest speakers. It’s not difficult to make parents a bigger part of the equation, and the government shouldn’t take advantage of parents who don’t know the ins and outs of how to discover exactly what their child is learning.

A number of legislators are leading on important education issues, and we agree with their solid and innovative ideas. For example, Colorado should get in line with the clear majority of other states that are Purple Star states. This easy classification makes transferring schools and credits easier for military families and extends deadlines for them. It’s quite surprising that the home of the Air Force Academy hasn’t already made this change, but it’s an easy one that can happen this legislative session.

Another innovation that can and should draw bipartisan support is finding creative ways to encourage trade education and providing credit for practical, hands-on experience – not just reading books and passing tests. Colorado should find ways to open additional career paths and attract a stronger workforce by starting in high school – or sooner, not once kids have already graduated.

The biggest education policy improvement you’ll see on our agenda this year is Education Savings Accounts for students with special needs. Trying to force every child in the same box makes education a disaster. If Colorado cares about all the diverse families who call our state home, we should be willing to invest in trusting the parents of students with special needs to choose the school that’s best for their child. If we believe that every child deserves the equal opportunity to learn in their best environment, then the money should follow the student. In a 2023 poll, two-thirds of respondents supported the idea of an ESA that could pay for “tutoring, therapy, and other support.” We think all the money should be under the parents’ direction so that the school itself is one that best supports the child – not just tutoring and therapy after hours.

Finding new ways to improve our schools, empower parents and open new opportunities for students is ambitious but this hard work is critically important to meeting the needs of Colorado families now and for years to come.

Kristi Burton Brown

Kristi Burton Brown is executive vice president of Advance Colorado

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: An ambitious New Year agenda for Colorado education