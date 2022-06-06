'Ambitious but attainable': How Memphis chamber plans to attract 50,000 new jobs to area

The Greater Memphis Chamber has a plan to draw tens of thousands of new jobs to the metro area by the end of the decade, and the plan focuses on inclusion, advanced industries and increasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduates.

Ted Townsend, chief economic development officer for the Greater Memphis Chamber, said there could be “no more resignation than anything less than the spectacular for our region. Why? Because the competition is fierce.”

The chamber unveiled its strategic growth plan Monday at the mid-year chairman’s forum at The Guest House at Graceland.

The plan outlines how the region could gain 50,000 new, high-quality jobs by 2030, with half of those jobs going to minorities, a goal the chamber called “ambitious but attainable.” Helping with that effort will be the newly formed division for diversity and community development at the chamber.

The vast majority of current economic growth is in advanced industries like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, aerospace engineering and other similar industries, Townsend said.

Townsend emphasized a focus on upskilling Memphis workers, the attraction of a diverse mix of new businesses and industries to Memphis and preparing the next generation of Memphians for a new job market. The chamber wants to see 20,000 local STEM graduates across schools per year, with 45% of those degrees going to Black students.

Dozens of Memphis business leaders were in attendance, including multiple officials from Ford. The company last year announced plans to locate a new electric vehicle and electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in West Tennessee, which will employ about 5,800 people. Work has already begun at the Megasite of West Tennessee.

“There is no doubt Memphis will feel the impact,” Townsend said of Ford’s decision to locate a new plant in West Tennessee. “It’s a generational impact. It guarantees a resiliency to come in our economy.”

Townsend also touted the growing chamber membership, including newly launched small businesses.

In an audience participation portion of the afternoon, people were asked to send in words via text message about what a prosperous Memphis would mean to them, which were then projected onto a screen. The most frequently submitted words were jobs, soul, growth and equity.

Land prepping began this week at Ford Motor Co. and SK On’s $5.6 billion Blue Oval City project in Stanton. Construction on Blue Oval City is expected to begin later this year, according to Ford officials.

Townsend said achieving those goals would require “a coalition of the willing until greatness is felt by all of us.”

He asked community members and business leaders to give the chamber their insights, advocacy, leadership, involvement in councils and to participate in Memphis boosterism. Townsend said the city needed to support economic development the same way people support the Grizzlies.

“Our city is also in the economic development playoffs,” he said. “But we want championships.”

