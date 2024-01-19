Ambitious, honest and confident: What to know about the Capricorn personality

When the temperature drops and the holiday decor comes out, that's when you know Capricorn season is on the way.

Capricorn season lasts from Dec. 21 to Jan. 20. The sun moves into Capricorn on the same day of the winter solstice, making this a time of reflection and celebration for all. The earth sign's "work hard, play hard" mentality will be in full gear as they have fun and embrace the seasonal merriments.

Pragmatic and proud, Capricorns want to be praised both for the reasonable actions they take and their approach to life. The sea-goat always has their eye on the prize, be it material matters or emotional fulfillment. By keeping focused on what they want, Capricorns stay motivated.

Their strategic nature gives them the ability to make calculated risks and control outcomes of matters to their vantage point. Yes, you guessed it — impulsivity is not for them. However, they’ll play just as hard as they work.

If you're looking for a steady, drama-free person with an ambitious streak, then Capricorns are for you. Here's what to know about the cardinal earth sign.

Capricorn personality traits

Positive Capricorn traits

Hardworking

Direct

Honest

Loyal

Persistent

Ambitious

Sensitive

Practical

Organized

Negative Capricorn traits

Arrogant

Insensitive

Risk-averse and afraid of failure

Condescending

Controlling

Capricorn at work

When it comes to their careers, Capricorns have a tendency towards being workaholics. Nothing can come between them and success — especially when they’re on a mission or trajectory towards a promotion or raise.

While they burn the midnight oil, they’re not opposed to making any calculating gains to attain greatness — which is why they’re an intense and powerful adversary to anyone who stands in their way. However, once they’ve climbed the ladder, they tend to soften up and provide opportunities to many others.

Capricorn in love

Capricorns aren’t known to be conventionally romantic. Rather than grand romantic gestures, they prefer to show affection in thoughtful gestures. They respect their significant other and see them as their equal.

If you’re thinking about dating a Capricorn, note that they will likely use their intuition to decide whether or not they want to move the relationship forward right away. Once they do, you can expect to have a loyal partner who will always be by your side. Their S.O. is their best friend. They’ll only leave if their partner doesn’t take their level of commitment seriously and will always try to work on things before moving on.

Here’s how they connect with each zodiac sign.

Capricorn and Aries

These two cardinal signs should avoid the impulse to dominate or control each other. Both parties need to take a step back and be more composed than dramatic. Remember, you're both powerhouses: You don't need to compete.

Capricorn and Taurus

These two zodiac signs like to take their time in assessing relationships before jumping into anything. Until they are aware of all the risks and benefits involved in a partnership or situation, they'll pause. The earth signs will both move slowly into a commitment or decision because they do not like surprises.

Capricorn and Gemini

If Capricorn can fully trust their Gemini pal, then this friendship can take flight. If not, it may lead to destructive arguments fueled by jealousy. The best advice to keep these two afloat is for both signs to tread lightly in the beginning stages of their friendship.

Capricorn and Cancer

What an interesting duo! Capricorn can be too straitlaced for sensitive Cancer, which may cause this friendship to feel as if it's at a standstill. But both have approach relationships with the same dedication and loyalty. Be patient.

Capricorn and Leo

Mutual respect and admiration bring these two zodiac signs together, even if they won't be instantly comfortable in each other’s presence. While the path to becoming besties may be challenging, they will try to put their differences aside to make it work — hopefully, without rocking the cradle too much.

Capricorn and Virgo

These signs will get along swimmingly due to the fact that both Virgo and Capricorn bring stability and comfort to the table. They will see and accept each others' true colors, giving this bond the potential for a lifelong partnership built on a foundation of trust.

Capricorn and Libra

Capricorn and Libra take relationships very seriously — so much so that making the partnership work will be something of importance to both. If there ever is a difference of opinion, they will try to make amends and move on from the problem swiftly without having lingering issues.

Capricorn and Scorpio

As one of the easier zodiac pairings, these two signs have the capacity to build a lifelong friendship, thanks to their active lifestyles and work mentalities. Their desire for success can make these friends unstoppable when paired together — especially when it comes to business dealings ... or ruling the world.

Capricorn and Sagittarius

At first glance, the archer may appear to be a wild child in comparison to regimented Capricorn, and the dutiful sea goat may seem too austere to fun-loving Sagittarius. Over time, these two friends can start to appreciate the other while learning to appreciate and nurture their differences.

Capricorn and Capricorn

The Capricorn partner is dedicated and loyal. Their love will transform over time as they dedicate themselves to the long haul. They'll be able to show one another their sweet and tender-hearted sides, cozying up after a day of work.

Capricorn and Aquarius

Aquarius has the ability to see situations from afar, which gives them a unique perspective to guide their friends. A humanitarian by nature, the cup bearer values friends, holding them to the highest esteem and standards — which is similar to the vibe Capricorn gives out in relationships.

Capricorn and Pisces

This idealistic twosome celebrates their friendship through creation, opting to pursue artistic endeavors such as art, music, and dance together instead of mundane tasks. These friends can thrive in the material and spiritual realm, as Capricorn anchors Pisces down from their dreamy cloud, while Pisces adds fantasy to the friendship.

Celebrity Capricorns

Denzel Washington

Kate Middleton

Bradley Cooper

Michelle Obama

Blue Ivy Carter

John Legend

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Dolly Parton

LeBron James

Orlando Bloom

Diane Keaton

Timothée Chalamet

Zooey Deschanel

Jared Leto

Kit Harington

Liam Hemsworth

Mary J. Blige

Alison Brie

Ryan Seacrest

Meghan Trainor

Dove Cameron

This article was originally published on TODAY.com