Ambitious plan for Charlotte tennis complex still needs NC funds

In June, Charlotte City Council approved up to $65 million to help build a $400 million, 50-acre tennis complex in the River District. In July, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners approved up to $30 million for the same project. That leaves August, when local backers hope to secure an additional $25 million from the North Carolina General Assembly.

The state’s contribution would complete a $120 million incentives offer aimed at convincing Beemok Capital to build the complex and relocate the Western & Southern Open professional tennis tournament here in 2026.

How and when state government puts money into the incentives package remains a bit murky. Legislators in the Republican majority as well as representatives in Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper’s office have said they like the proposal but have been noncommittal about next steps.

The uncertainty has not (yet) caused panic, but there are time constraints. CBJ checked in with leaders on the local and state leveles to get a sense of where things stand.

