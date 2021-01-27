Ambitious US efforts on climate change launched

In the most ambitious U.S. effort to stave off the worst effects of climate change, President Joe Biden is aiming to cut oil, gas and coal emissions and double energy production from offshore wind turbines through orders signed Wednesday. (Jan. 27)

Video Transcript

GINA MCCARTHY: He's already committed the US to re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement, and he committed us as well to start undoing the assault on our environment that has occurred over the past four years. And he is now taking additional action to really target the challenge of climate change. So today, for me, is a very good day. But here at home, we have to do our part, or we will not be able to make the kind of worldwide change that climate change demands.

So this executive order establishes a White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy, and it directs everyone who works for the president to use every tool available at our disposal to solve the climate crisis because we're going to take a whole-of-government approach.

JOHN KERRY: The stakes on climate change just simply couldn't be any higher than they are right now. It is existential. We use that word too easily, and we throw it away. But we have a big agenda in front of us on a global basis. And President Biden is deeply committed, totally seized by this issue, as you can tell by this executive order and by the other initiative, getting back into Paris immediately. That's why he rejoined the Paris Agreement so quickly-- because he knows it is urgent.

He also knows that Paris alone is not enough, not when almost 90% of all of the planet's emissions, global emissions, come from outside of US borders. We could go to zero tomorrow, and the problem isn't solved.

