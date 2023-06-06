Amboy man sentenced for ammo violation, property damage

Jun. 6—MANKATO — An Amboy man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for illegal possession of ammunition and property damage.

Travis John Olson, 38, was prohibited from legally possessing ammunition for life due to previous felony convictions.

He received a sentence of three years and four months in Blue Earth County District Court. The sentence calls for him to serve two-thirds of it at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, minus 511 days credited to him for time already served.

The convictions stem from a January 2022 incident, according to a criminal complaint. A caller told a Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy that someone cut and took cables from his trailer between Jan. 7-11.

The deputy reported finding the wires at Olson's residence. A search warrant turned up both spent and live rounds of ammunition inside a beer glass.

Olson's previous convictions include drug sales in 2016 and drug possession in 2018, 2013 and 2006, according to the criminal complaint.

