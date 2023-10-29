Amboy sails past Hiawatha in first round of 8-man playoff action
Amboy sails past Hiawatha in first round of 8-man playoff action
Amboy sails past Hiawatha in first round of 8-man playoff action
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title match on Dec. 23. That may have to wait.
Is it legal for college football teams to scout CFP semifinal games in person? It was last season, after some confusion and discussion. That's no longer the case.
"Where is the respect for human life?"
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Threads will make an API available to developers...eventually.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the Rangers' comeback, walk-off victory.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
The time for niceties and careful handling of veterans has long since passed.
Can Bo Nix get back into the Heisman race with a big game at Utah?
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings he believes could help you secure a W in Week 8.
The Rangers are favored to win the World Series as well.
Don't get stuck giving out apples — from minis to full-sized bars, this sweet sale is irresistible.
The 16-team playoff field is set, so we've ranked every team in the race for MLS Cup.
TCU was aware of Michigan's sign-stealing scheme before last year's semifinal and used "dummy signals" to dupe them.