Amboy woman accused of threatening man with crossbow; firing bolt at truck

Jun. 2—AMBOY — An Amboy woman allegedly threatened a man with a crossbow in May, leading to a felony charge against her.

Sarah Marie Eccles, 42, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor reckless use of a dangerous weapon last week in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a man accused Eccles of pointing a crossbow at him on May 6. She reportedly told him to stay the "(expletive) away from my kids or I'll make your life a living hell."

The man was sitting in his truck during the incident, he said, and she fired a bolt from the crossbow at the truck. He retrieved the bolt and gave it to the responding officer.

A person at the scene told police Eccles did have a crossbow but his back was turned so he didn't see it go off, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola