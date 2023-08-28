Ambridge man arrested for assault, police believe he had intent to commit hate crime

AMBRIDGE ― Local police arrested a borough man Monday morning they believe was prepared to commit hate crimes at a local church.

Court records indicate police arrested 38-year-old Jeffrey Harris, of Ambridge, after they received multiple reports of the man threatening people with a shotgun and attempting to enter a church with the firearm on Sunday. During an investigation after his arrest, police said Harris was prepared for a standoff with officers at his home.

According to police reports, officers became aware Harris was armed and dangerous after witnesses said he pointed a firearm at two women walking at an intersection along Duss Avenue and Fourth Street around 9 a.m. Sunday. Harris was reportedly wearing a camouflage vest and was later found to be carrying a 12-gauge shotgun, 25 rounds of ammunition and drugs later identified as crystal meth.

Witnesses then spotted Harris trying to enter Greater Dominion Church, a predominately African-American church on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Fourth Street, with the shotgun. In the criminal complaint, police said this raised concerns Harris was "attempting to enter the church with a long gun to commit a hate crime."

As police continued to search for Harris, they reported the man pointed his gun at an officer from the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department, which prompted the officer to call for backup. Harris was arrested shortly after in a business entryway and police said he began to make "bizarre comments" about a dead brother.

When investigating the suspect's house on Duss Avenue, police reported Harris had been living with his boyfriend, but the man was not found at the home after Harris' arrest. Neighbors told police the boyfriend had not been seen around the home in several days.

Entry into the home was reportedly difficult for investigators due to a slippery substance across the porch, which may have been personal lubricant emptied from a nearby bottle. Investigators also found a hole was drilled into a weapons case inside the home, which would have allowed Harris a tactical position to "fire at the door from a protected position." A "handwritten script" for an active shooting was also found at the house.

Police also contacted the Allegheny County bomb squad during their investigation to remove a suspected explosive device from the house. Crystal meth and additional ammunition were also reportedly found throughout the house.

Harris faces several charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats, attempted burglary and various drug-related charges. He is being held in the Beaver County Jail on a $975,000 bond, according to online court records.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Ambridge man arrested for terroristic threats, suspected of planning hate crime