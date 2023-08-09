Ambridge man facing over a dozen charges for sexual assault allegations, police looking for victims

An Ambridge man was arrested on sexual assault allegations and Pittsburgh police is now searching for additional victims.

According to police, Jonathan Vance, 37, was arrested on August 4 while already incarcerated at the Beaver County Jail for unrelated charges. He’s facing over a dozen charges, including sexual assault, false imprisonment and terroristic threats.

Pittsburgh police believe Vance may have additional victims and urge anyone who may be a victim to call 412-323-7141.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Lawrence County Woman takes Lyft hundreds of miles, fires gun where child lives with foster family, police say Woman mowing lawn gets hit with snake dropped by hawk; then the hawk attacked VIDEO: Postal worker robbed of master key in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts