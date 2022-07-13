Ambridge man found guilty of aggravated assault, mistrial for attempted homicide

Gavel

BEAVER − An Ambridge man was found guilty Monday of charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment in connection with a stabbing incident.

However, a jury mistrial was declared for the charge of attempted homicide against Tyrone Wilbert Clark, 71.

According to court records, Clark faced those charges for stabbing an individual in the neck and armpit with a box cutter on Sept. 11 at an Ambridge residence.

Clark now is awaiting sentencing at the Beaver County Courthouse.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Ambridge man found guilty of aggravated assault