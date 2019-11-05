Is Ambu (CPH:AMBU B) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Ambu A/S (CPH:AMBU B) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Ambu's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Ambu had ø1.05b of debt in June 2019, down from ø1.44b, one year before. However, it also had ø26.0m in cash, and so its net debt is ø1.02b.

How Healthy Is Ambu's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ambu had liabilities of ø746.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ø1.39b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ø26.0m as well as receivables valued at ø552.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ø1.55b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Ambu has a market capitalization of ø25.4b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Ambu's net debt is only 1.5 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 24.1 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also good is that Ambu grew its EBIT at 15% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ambu can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Ambu produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 56% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.