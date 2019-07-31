Ambuja Cements Limited (NSE:AMBUJACEM): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Ambuja Cements Limited (NSE:AMBUJACEM) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of AMBUJACEM, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Ambuja Cements here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

AMBUJACEM delivered a bottom-line expansion of 50% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did AMBUJACEM outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Basic Materials industry expansion, which generated a 5.1% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. AMBUJACEM is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that AMBUJACEM manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. AMBUJACEM seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 90.39x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:AMBUJACEM Income Statement, July 31st 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Ambuja Cements, I've put together three essential aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for AMBUJACEM’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for AMBUJACEM’s outlook. Valuation: What is AMBUJACEM worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AMBUJACEM is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of AMBUJACEM? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.