Ambulance driver admits drinking beer, smoking pot, taking Adderall before fatal crash, police say

A Georgia ambulance driver admitted to smoking marijuana, taking Adderall and drinking beer before a rollover crash last week in which an unrestrained patient died, authorities said.

Kevin T. McCorvey, 34, was transporting 66-year-old Wilton Thomason Jr. in Fairburn shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, according to report from the Georgia State Patrol. McCorvey allegedly failed to maintain his lane and traveled off the shoulder, causing the ambulance to overturn in a ditch, GSP said.

Thomason, of nearby Atlanta, was unrestrained and “suffered fatal injuries,” the GSP report said. McCorvey, of Fairburn, was charged with DUI, first-degree homicide by vehicle, failure to maintain a lane, and possession of an open container, according to GSP.

An incident report from the Fairburn Police Department, who initially responded, said GSP were called to the scene and conducted a field-sobriety test for McCorvey, which he failed.

Image: An ambulance driver is facing DUI and homicide charges after a crash killed Wilton Thomason, a dialysis patient who was being transported in Fairburn, Ga., on Nov. 12, 2021. (11 Alive)

“He also admitted to smoking marijuana, taking Adderall and drinking beer while driving the ambulance,” Fairburn police said in the report.

Fairburn police said when an officer arrived on scene, witnesses provided a ladder for them to try and climb through the ambulance’s rear door to open it.

The officer made contact with McCorvey and a second employee who worked in the ambulance, who said they were okay, but that they had a dialysis patient with them.

The Fairburn officer broke the glass of the ambulance's back door. McCorvey got out of the vehicle through a window, while the second ambulance worker was helped out by the officer, the report said.

The officer then saw, according to the report, McCorvey performing chest compressions on Thomason.

“McCorvey stated that Thomason was having a cardiac arrest,” Fairburn police said.

Thomason was pronounced dead by another first responder who arrived on scene, per the incident report.

McCorvey and the second ambulance worker, attempted to leave the scene in an Uber, Fairburn police said. They were stopped, police said, and when the officer spoke to McCorvey, an alcoholic odor emanated from his breath.

Records from the Superior Court of Fulton County said McCorvey appeared in court on Monday. The record said the “court found probable cause to detain the defendant.” The court also determined McCorvey was held on “no bond” because of the “nature of the charges” and “danger to the community,” the court record said.

A lawyer listed as representing McCorvey could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. Thomason's relatives were also not reached.