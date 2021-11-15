Ambulance driver charged with DUI after patient killed in Georgia crash, police say

An ambulance driver is charged with driving under the influence after a patient was killed in a Georgia crash, news outlets reported.

The 66-year-old was riding unrestrained in an ambulance when officials said it rolled over and went into a ditch on Friday, Nov. 12, according to WXIA.

The patient — identified as Wilton Thomason Jr. — died at the scene, WGCL reported.

Georgia State Patrol told news outlets the private emergency vehicle wrecked at about 7:30 p.m. along West Campbellton Street in Fairburn, roughly 20 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Now, the ambulance driver is facing charges of driving under the influence, second-degree “vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container,” WSB-TV reported.

Kevin McCorvey, 34, was arrested and taken to the Fulton County jail, officials said. Media outlets didn’t list an attorney for him, and the Georgia Department of Public Safety didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Nov. 15.

Officials said McCorvey had been driving in a non-emergency capacity at the time of the single-vehicle crash. A passenger in the ambulance wasn’t hurt, WXIA reported.

McCorvey was given a sobriety test on the scene of the crash, which was under investigation as of Nov. 13, according to WAGA and other news outlets.

