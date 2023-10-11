Ambulance driver convicted, sentenced after killing patient in 2021 crash, DA’s office says

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced after a man pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter and other charges after killing a patient in a traffic crash while driving an ambulance, the conviction was finalized.

Kevin McCorvey, 36, was charged in November 2021 after crashing an ambulance while intoxicated. The accident killed 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, a patient who was not secured in the ambulance correctly, as previously reported by Channel 2 Action News.

On Tuesday, Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln reported McCorvey was offered a plea deal that would bring the charges of vehicular homicide down, lowering a potential sentence.

Thomason’s daughter provided a victim-impact statement in court.

An excerpt of the statement reads: “My father’s absence has left a void in our lives, a void that can never be filled. He went from being celebrated to being mourned, from being present to being missed. I want to acknowledge the judge and prosecutors who have ensured that my family and I receive justice. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your dedication to upholding the principles of justice. To the defendant, I want you to know that my prayers will continue to be with you. In the midst of this difficult time, I hope you find a path towards redemption and healing.”

The DA’s office said McCorvey officially entered his guilty plea Wednesday, bringing the case to a close.

In a statement from the DA’s office, McCorvey’s sentence was revealed, now that he has accepted the plea deal.

With the reduced charges from the plea deal, McCorvey was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with eight to serve for first-degree vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, and reckless conduct.

“The Defendant betrayed a position of trust, resulting in the tragic loss of a cherished family member,” Willis said in a statement. “Mr. Thomason’s family has demonstrated an exceptional degree of grace and purpose throughout this entire process, and I will continue keeping them in my prayers.”

