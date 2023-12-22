Ambulance providers negotiating reimbursements amidst new VA rule

TechCrunch

The regulation represents a significant shake-up for organizations, many of which have argued that the new rules open them up to more risk and that four days isn’t enough time to confirm a breach, understand its impact or coordinate notifications. Regardless, those that don't comply — whether a newly listed organization or a company that has been publicly owned for decades — could face major consequences courtesy of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Under the incoming cybersecurity disclosure requirements, first approved by the SEC in July, organizations must report cybersecurity incidents, such as data breaches, to the SEC in a specific line item on a Form 8-K report within four business days.