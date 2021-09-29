Ambulance providers working around Mercy Hospital diversion
Courtesy Kelseyleigh HeplerAs some health-care workers balk at taking an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine with fewer known side effects than eating Chicken McNuggets, we should remember and honor the thousands of frontline heroes who died risking their lives to save others.Those fallen health-care workers were as brave in the pandemic as any soldiers in war and they prominently include a 49-year-old Pennsylvannia ICU nurse named Deanna Reber. Her final message to us was imparted in an obituary penn
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”
Christiane Amanpour, chief international anchor for CNN, shared an update Wednesday on her battle against ovarian cancer, along with an urgent message for women. Amanpour, who revealed her diagnosis publicly in June, told "Good Morning America" she will undergo her final chemotherapy session on Thursday, after 18 weeks of treatment that she described as "grueling, fatiguing [and] tiring," both emotionally and physically. Prior to chemotherapy, the veteran journalist underwent a "successful major surgery" to remove the cancer.
Months after diagnosis, 37% of Covid-19 patients were still experiencing pain, depression, and brain fog.
When the coronavirus infects cells, it not only impairs their activity but can also change their function, new findings suggest. For example, when insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas become infected with the virus, they not only produce much less insulin than usual, but also start to produce glucose and digestive enzymes, which is not their job, researchers found. "We call this a change of cell fate," said study leader Dr. Shuibing Chen, who described the work in a presentation on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held virtually this year.
What remains unknown is whether people who don’t have Type 2 diabetes can take these medications to improve their own COVID-19 outcomes.
Thomas Krob, 87, died about a month after exposure to the bat. Authorities say post-exposure treatment can be life-saving if taken in time.
What and how you eat are only two factors in this equation.
A new study casts doubt on the longheld assertion that removal of the foreskin affects transmission.
When you're in your 20s, the last thing on your mind on a daily basis is often, and unfortunately, your health—at least that was probably the case before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Sure, you brush your teeth every night and shower on a semi-daily basis, but when it comes to working out and eating right—well, you'll worry about those things when you're older. However, though many younger folks aren't all that concerned with how today's habits might affect them tomorrow, you shouldn't let yo
Have you dusted off a pair of jeans you wore aged 21 lately and seen if they still fit? Because a diabetes academic suggested yesterday that if you can’t slip comfortably into your old clothes, then you are probably “carrying too much fat” and could be at risk of type 2 diabetes.
The video app TikTok offers users an unexpectedly intimate space to navigate and narrate experiences with terminal illness, grief and dying.
Justice, judgment, and the last ICU bed
A head cold, again? Some years, it seems like you're constantly coming down with something. But a worse-than-usual flu season may not be entirely to blame. There are a bunch of ways you might be weakening your immune system without even knowing it, all day long—from how much sleep you get to your sugar intake to the items you touch at the office. Eat This, Not That! Health has rounded them up here. Gesundheit. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't mis
Jules Kelly isn’t usually the type of person to get a cold. She can’t remember the last time she suffered from a bout of the sniffles and is regimented about eating a healthy diet and taking supplements to boost her immunity. But three weeks ago, she came down with debilitating flu-like symptoms that left her almost bed-ridden.
Tyler Gilreath, a sophomore at UNC Wilmington, was just beginning his life. ”We’re supposed to be planning graduations and weddings, not funerals,” his mother said.
Experts share the potential COVID-19 booster shot side effects you could experience if you qualify for a third dose of the vaccine, according to experts.
USA TODAY exclusive: In late July, Jewish and Arab daughters initiated a three-way kidney exchange that saved their mothers' lives and made history.
In a new Instagram post, NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman opened up about the workout and diet routine that helps him stay ripped at 54.
Lila Moss walks the Fendi x Versace runway show with her type 1 diabetes insulin pump on full display. She's the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss.