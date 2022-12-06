Ambulance stolen from Memphis hospital, police say

An ambulance was stolen from a local hospital Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The ambulance was stolen from Regional One just before midnight.

MPD said the ambulance is owned by a private company out of Mississippi.

The vehicle was later found on High Street near the Memphis Union Mission at Poplar Avenue.

MPD said this is a reminder never to walk away from a running vehicle.

No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

In July 2021, an ambulance was stolen from Regional One while paramedics were taking a patient inside the hospital.

Police said the suspect drove the ambulance to St. Charles Street and Breedlove in North Memphis.

Investigators learned the suspect had appeared in a Facebook video just after getting out of the ambulance.

In the video, the man, identified as Desai Billingsley, 23, laughs about stealing the ambulance and talks about why he stole it.

Billingsley said he had been discharged from the hospital after being shot.

Billingsley was charged with Theft of Property.

