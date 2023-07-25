Ambulance service to wait before removing Shrewsbury swallows nest

Swallows, such as these, had nested at the Shrewsbury site to raise their young but are believed to have taken flight

An ambulance service has said it is going to wait before it removes a swallows nest from its garage.

Campaigners had gathered at the hub after West Midlands Ambulance Service said it would remove the birds from its Shrewsbury site.

On Tuesday the service said a wildlife expert had examined the nest and found there were no fledglings in it.

As a result it said it had been advised to wait for the birds to migrate fully within the coming weeks.

The proposal to remove the nest had been criticised as "totally unnecessary and misguided" by some conservationists.

Wildlife campaigners carried out a demonstration outside of the site.

Carl Bovis, an author and photographer tweeted: "Well done to everyone who are there trying to protect these nesting Swallows, can't believe a licence has been granted for this wildlife crime."

The service had been granted a licence by Natural England for the immediate removal of the birds amid concerns their droppings posed a risk of infecting clinical equipment stored at the hub.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it planned to rehome the nesting swallow colony

