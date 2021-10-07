Ambush attack in central Mali kills 9 soldiers, wounds 11

BABA AHMED
·1 min read

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Gunmen ambushed Malian army troops in the West African country's central region, killing at least nine soldiers and wounding 11 others, an army statement said.

Three army vehicles were destroyed after hitting explosive devices in the Mopti region between Koro and Bandiagara on Wednesday, said the statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but it is similar to others carried out by extremist groups linked to al-Qaida that are active in central Mali.

Mali has been battling to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels had seized control of Mali’s northern cities but were pushed out of those urban centers in 2013 with the help of a French-led military operation. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies.

The extremists have expanded their reach well into central Mali, where their presence has inflamed tensions between ethnic groups in the area.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brighton player released on bail after arrest on suspicion of sexual assault

    A woman was allegedly attacked in the Sussex city

  • Toymakers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs

    Running out of time to get its products on store shelves ahead of the holidays, the Basic Fun toy company made an unprecedented decision: It's leaving one-third of its iconic Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks destined for the U.S. in China. Given surging prices for shipping containers and clogs in the supply network, transportation costs to get the bulky yellow toy to U.S. soil is now 40% of the retail price, which is roughly $26. “We've never left product behind in this way,” says Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun.

  • Memorial for Babi Yar victims inaugurated in Ukraine

    The presidents of Ukraine, Israel and Germany on Wednesday inaugurated a memorial center for the victims of the Babi Yar massacre in Ukraine eight decades after one of the most infamous Nazi mass slaughters of the Holocaust. Nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in Babi Yar, a ravine in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, when the city was under Nazi occupation in 1941.

  • UN chief warns of 'immense' Ethiopian crisis

    Ethiopian defense forces during the inauguration of the new government in Addis Ababa on October 4, 2021

  • La Palma island's volcano roars again, spewing thicker lava

    A volcano that has already destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings on a Spanish island increased its explosive power Tuesday, roaring louder and spewing thicker lava out of its main vent. The volcanic eruption started on Sept. 19 and has forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said Tuesday that activity in the La Palma volcano had become “explosive, with falling pyroclasts and bombs.”

  • What the initial UN Climate Summit attendance list reveals

    The UN Climate Summit set to begin Oct. 31 in Glasgow will bring an unprecedented combination of leaders for such an event (even Pope Francis!), and the likely absence of vital players — notably Chinese President Xi Jinping. Why it matters: The speeches and backroom meetings at COP26 between leaders on the summit's first two days will set the tone for the rest of the gathering. These will be moments when countries showcase any new pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to meet the Pari

  • Greece-France defence pact protects against third-party aggression-Greek PM

    A new defence agreement between Greece and France will allow them to come to each other's aid in the event of an external threat, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, amid increased tensions with Turkey. NATO allies Greece and France last month clinched a strategic military and defence cooperation pact, which includes an order for three French frigates worth about 3 billion euros. Athens had already ordered some 24 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets this year.

  • Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

    With final approval for its German factory potentially just weeks away, Tesla's Elon Musk will make an appearance in the tiny town of Gruenheide this Saturday to host a county fair. Despite pandemic-related curbs limiting gatherings in Germany to under 5,000 people, Tesla applied for - and got - a permit to have 9,000 at the Oct. 9 'Giga-Fest', after local authorities agreed the event would be COVID safe. Coming on the heels of officials allowing the company to break ground on its new site before final approval had even been granted, environmental groups say this is just the latest example of Tesla being given too much leeway to act disruptively in Germany - a pattern they worry will continue.

  • Mexico's Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

    Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun, surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers. It is unclear, but highly possible, that passenger levels at the Cancun airport for all of 2021 could equal or exceed the 2019 annual number. Mexico never instituted any quarantine or testing requirements for incoming passengers, in part to avoid affecting the country’s tourism income.

  • Exclusive: Navy chief Tony Radakin to be next head of the Armed Forces

    The First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff has been selected by the Prime Minister as the next head of the Armed Forces, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • AG Garland Directs FBI to Investigate Alleged ‘Violent Threats’ by Parents against School Officials

    Merrick Garland directed the FBI to investigate alleged threats against school board officials by a growing coalition of parents outraged by the imposition of CRT curricula and more.

  • 69 Percent of Hispanics Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of Immigration

    Amid the border crisis, President Biden has fallen out of favor with the majority of Hispanic Americans on his conduct of immigration issues.

  • Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

    An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said. Timothy George Simpkins was taken into custody without incident, the Arlington Police Department tweeted. Police said earlier that three of the four injured were students.

  • Stephanie Grisham says Donald and Melania Trump were 'totally unfazed' when she told them a White House staffer had physically abused her

    Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.

  • Mozambique crisis: Sex-slave freeing Rwandan soldiers greeted as heroes

    A month-long operation by Rwandan troops reverses militant gains in northern Mozambique.

  • First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

    This ruling could change the course of future firearm rights litigation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliat

  • Taliban massacred 13 members of Shia minority group in single incident, Amnesty says

    Taliban denies allegations, calls Amnesty report ‘one-sided’

  • A Nervous Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Deny Freeloading Off Trump

    NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G

  • Stephanie Grisham says when Trump 'needed someone to tell him how awesome he was' he'd call Matt Gaetz, who would 'sing for his supper'

    "The staff would get Gaetz on the line and he'd sing for his supper," former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her new memoir.

  • Melania Trump's Real Reason for Swatting Donald Trump's Hand Still Suggests Their Marriage Was Rocky

    There has been a lot of speculation about Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage because the couple seems to enjoy their independent lives. During their White House years, several awkward moments made many people question how good things were behind closed doors — and now, former press secretary and chief of staff Stephanie Grisham is answering […]