‘Ambush-style home invasion’ thwarted in Florida retirement community, sheriff says

A car-load of heavily armed men was sent racing through a Florida retirement community when deputies interrupted “an ambush-style home invasion,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, in Sun City Center, a 55-plus community about 30 miles southeast of downtown Tampa.

Two men were seen walking through yards on Miller Creek Drive by a helicopter doing “routine surveillance,” and their actions grew increasingly suspicious, according to a news release.

“Two subjects threw a brick at the door and crouched at the corners of the residence, waiting for someone to exit. While that was happening, one person served as a lookout at a home across the street, while one stayed in the car,” the sheriff’s office said.

“When no one answered, the subjects fled, committing multiple traffic violations while leaving the area. Patrol units initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply. While fleeing, the vehicle struck a curb and all occupants fled on foot.”

This shows the moment two of the men approached a home on Miller Creek Drive in the Cypress Creek neighborhood of Sun City Center, Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says.

Four men were arrested and multiple weapons recovered, including a Glock 20, two Glock 22s and a Milsport .556 semi-automatic, officials said. Ammunition was found in the abandoned vehicle, including “two extra fully loaded magazines,” officials said.

The suspects range from age 19 to 21 and face charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, throwing a deadly missile and resisting arrest without violence, officials said. The 19-year-old faces additional charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, fleeing to elude, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, officials said.

Investigators haven’t released the identity of the homeowner or said if the home was occupied. However, surveillance video shows a car was in the driveway and another was parked in front.

“The proactive observations made by our patrol and aviation units prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating further,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release.

“The recovery of multiple firearms further emphasizes our prioritization of the safety and well-being of our community.”

