AMC cinema chain issues warning to small investors

·3 min read
Movie posters outside of an AMC cinema
Movie posters outside of an AMC cinema

US cinema chain AMC has put out a blunt warning to smaller investors as it launched a new share sale.

It warned against buying "unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment."

On Thursday it unveiled plans to sell up to 11.6 million shares off the back of surging prices in the "meme" stock popularised on social media.

AMC stock fell 25% part-way through trading on the New York Stock Exchange

It comes a day after the company updated its offer for retail investors, who can now claim a tub of free popcorn if they sign up to a regular newsletter.

A number of Wall Street analysts have said AMC is already heavily overvalued and many institutional traders have said they were steering clear of the stock, the latest target of a number of small-time traders organised on Reddit and other social media.

On Thursday, it said in a filing that it would sell up to 11.55 million shares of common stock, with money raised going towards "general corporate purposes," which could cover paying off current debts or buying new cinemas. Its shares fell after the announcement.

This marks its second share sale in three days, having raised $230.5m (£163.3m) by selling 8.5 million new shares to the hedge fund Mudrick Capital Management, which later sold those shares at a profit.

Why has AMC stock been soaring?

The cinema chain operator said it believed current prices reflected "market and trading dynamics unrelated to our underlying business".

In the year to date, shares in AMC have soared 2,421% - despite its cinemas being largely shut during the pandemic.

But it is the latest example of small investors trying to seize power from Wall Street giants.

Major hedge funds had bet billions of dollars that GameStop and AMC's shares would fall.

They have since faced huge losses after amateurs, swapping tips on social media sites like Reddit or Twitter, drove prices up in so-called "meme" stocks.

AMC said on Thursday that it did not know "how long these dynamics will last.

"Under the circumstances, we caution you against investing in our Class A common stock, unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment," it said.

Analysts have also warned that the stock may be overvalued due to the rise of streaming and competition from other entertainment companies.

David Trainer, chief executive of investment research firm New Constructs, said: "AMC's business was trending in the wrong direction even prior to the Covid-19 pandemic... We think AMC's stock is worth $0 per share, given its weak earnings, dilution from recent stock offerings and mountain of debt."

Despite that, AMC has been among the biggest winners from a spike of interest in meme stocks, fuelled in part by a new generation of social media-centric small traders.

On Wednesday, #AMCstock was trending on Twitter in the US as investors discussed their holdings and the share price nearly doubled.

The Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler said at a hearing last month that it will report on issues around volatile "meme" stocks this summer.

He said that although online forums such as Reddit can serve as a "real community", he is concerned about "the risks that nefarious actors may try to send signals to manipulate the market".

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Dems push for Google racial equity audit

    Sen. Cory Booker leads the push to get Google and its parent firm to probe how their products perpetuate racial bias. Democrats in the Senate are calling on search engine giant Google to conduct an internal racial equity audit. The effort is being led by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who is asking Google and its parent firm, Alphabet, to investigate how the company and its products may perpetuate racial bias.

  • AMC Entertainment Raises $587.4M From Sale Of 11.6M Shares As Red-Hot Stock Cools – Update

    UPDATED with results of share sale. AMC Entertainment said it raised $587.4 million from the sale of 11.55 million shares in an at-the-market transaction. The average price of the shares was $50.85, the top owner of movie theaters said. The latest influx, added to $658.5 million earlier in the quarter, brings the total equity raise […]

  • Retail Investors in India, South Korea Join Meme Craze for AMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors in India and South Korea have joined the meme-stock frenzy by piling into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. through local trading platforms giving them access to U.S. markets.The money-losing movie-theater chain is among the five most-traded U.S. stocks over the past week on both Vested Finance and Stockal, two India-focused platforms for retail investors to buy U.S. equities. AMC Entertainment has accounted for 14% of trades on Vested this week, a greater proportio

  • Last Call: Which restaurants don’t have a chicken sandwich, but should?

    The new Chili’s Chicken Sandwich dropped today and will be available for a limited time only. Like all other chains that took a bit longer to release chicken sandwiches in the wake of Popeyes’ success, Chili’s is playing the “worth the wait” card. Per the press release:

  • China's new 'tang ping' trend aims to highlight pressures of work culture

    A new trend aims to highlight the pressure on younger people to find jobs and work longer shifts.

  • Civil war would be bad for business

    The capitalist class is surprisingly blasé about Republican attacks on democracy

  • AMC stock reverses losses as movie chain completes another share sale

    (Reuters) -AMC Entertainment shares reversed losses on Thursday after the retail investor favorite said it completed a share offering it announced earlier in the day, raising $587.4 million in additional equity capital. AMC has been taking advantage of a blistering run in its stock price to complete two share issues in three days. In announcing the latest issue, it said it did not know how long its run would last and warned investors of the risks involved.

  • Smaller weddings, bigger price tags: How COVID-19 started a new trend in weddings

    Despite smaller guest lists, wedding costs are rising, though industry insiders are hopeful price increases will be short-lived.

  • AMC, this summer's blockbuster stock, warns of plot twists

    AMC may sell up to 11.6 million of its shares with a trading phenomenon pushing stock in the movie theater chain up almost 2,000% this year, and 140% just this week. AMC is emerging from pandemic lockdowns that threatened the very existence of the company. AMC acknowledged that phenomenon Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when it announced the potential sale of shares “from time to time.”

  • Mother shares ‘insulting’ medical bill for EMTs to declare her son dead: ‘It was a punch to the gut’

    Health insurance billed Vanessa Guite for a ‘deceased on arr (arrival)’ charge

  • Top Aircraft Manufacturers in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the top aircraft manufacturers in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the aircraft industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the Top 5 Aircraft Manufacturers in the World. The aviation industry has come a long way since the days of Wright brothers and […]

  • Simu Liu, the Asian Marvel superhero emerging at a critical time

    Simu Liu portrays the warrior Shang-Chi in Marvel’s first Asian superhero movie, the upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

  • Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says

    ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -Qatar Airways is weighing a multibillion-dollar investment with a potential order for 30 or more freighters, attracting interest from Boeing Co, which has begun offering a freighter version of its future 777X jetliner, the airline's chief executive said. In April, the Gulf carrier said it was interested in a 777X freighter but had not been told by Boeing of any plans to launch one.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Electric-Vehicle Stocks?

    The great divide that once separated electric car companies from legacy automakers is fading. Ford's F-150 Lightning is the latest EV that's taking the auto industry by storm. Like the Toyota BZ4X (which is loosely based on its RAV4), Ford is making an EV-version of one of its most popular models.

  • The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO

    Boeing Co CEO Dave Calhoun faces a multibillion-dollar dilemma over how to rebuild sales in its core airliner business that has sparked an internal debate and put the future of the largest U.S. exporter on the line, industry insiders say. Boeing is reeling from a safety scandal following crashes of its 737 MAX airliner and an air travel collapse caused by the pandemic. Boeing's share of the single-aisle jetliner market - where it competes in a global duopoly with Airbus - has faded from some 50% a decade ago to roughly 35% after the 737 MAX's lengthy grounding, according to Agency Partners and other analysts.

  • Simu Liu Reveals Why ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Can’t Be Saved, Claims Cast Was Paid ‘Horsepoop’

    Simu Liu is speaking out on the abrupt cancellation of “Kim’s Convenience.” The actor, who played Jung Kim on the sitcom, penned a lengthy Facebook post Wednesday that revealed many of the reasons that the show will not be returning in 2022. “I’m feeling a host of emotions right now,” Liu’s post began, “There’s been a lot of talk and speculation about what happened, and I want to do my best to give accurate information.” “Kim’s Convenience” is a sitcom about a Korean-Canadian family running a co

  • Why Workhorse Group Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of embattled electric-van start-up Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) were trading sharply higher on Thursday, amid an apparent short squeeze that might have been triggered by members of a prominent Reddit investing group. Workhorse is one of several stocks enjoying unusual rallies this week. Like many of the others, the company was once favored by members of Reddit's WallStreetBets group -- and like many of those other stocks, a significant percentage of Workhorse's shares have been sold short by investors betting on a decline in its share price.

  • Man wounded in cutting Wednesday in Kansas City dies from his injuries

    The killing marks the 64th homicide in Kansas City this year.

  • Pakistan acquits Christian couple facing death for blasphemy

    A Pakistani appeals court on Thursday acquitted a Christian couple sentenced to death on blasphemy charges for allegedly insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, their defense lawyer said. The appeal of their 2014 death penalty by Shagufta Kausar and her husband Shafqat Emmanuel from the country’s eastern Punjab province had not been heard until now for unexplained reasons, said the lawyer, Saiful Malook. Then on Thursday, the Lahore High Court overturned the death sentence and ordered the couple released.

  • Kylie Jenner appears to be planning to launch a baby-goods brand called 'Kylie Baby'

    The 23-year-old filed a patent for a company that would sell skin-care and hair-care products for babies, as well as strollers and cribs.