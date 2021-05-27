AMC Defies Gravity as Retail Traders Propel Gains to 1,150%

1 / 4

AMC Defies Gravity as Retail Traders Propel Gains to 1,150%

Bailey Lipschultz and Katherine Doherty
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. capped its best trading session in four months, pushed higher by eager retail investors who celebrated vaulting the company’s market value to a record $13 billion on social media.

Shares soared 36% to $26.52 as 691 million shares changed hands, in the busiest day since January for the Leawood, Kansas-based company. The four-day rally more than doubled its stock price, pushing its year-to-date gains to 1,150%.

AMC’s revival has been fueled by individual investors eager to save the movie theater industry after it raised more than $1 billion in financing to avoid bankruptcy over recent months.

Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron has embraced the Reddit-fueled rally and talked to new retail investors on conference calls. The stock has roughly tripled since AMC reported quarterly results on May 6, adding $9 billion in value. Thursday’s milestone stands out against a market value bottom of $216.8 million which was hit in April 2020.

While Chad Beynon, an analyst with Macquarie Securities, is waiting for AMC to continue to shed debt and lease obligations before getting more constructive on shares, he acknowledged the mania individual investors can create.

“The Reddit crowd is strong, the volumes have been off the charts lately, so there’s clearly demand that wasn’t there pre-Covid,” he said by phone. The company’s ability to raise cash at over $10 a share earlier in the month “marked the first time the company was able to financially benefit from the Reddit rally,” he said.

The cash AMC has raised through the sales of hundreds of millions of additional shares is a key driver for the massive run-up in market value despite the stock actually trading down more than 25% from a 2015 peak. More than 490 million shares of AMC are currently available for trading, data compiled by Bloomberg show, almost ten-times the 52 million shares outstanding at the start of last year.

More Capital

Debt tied to AMC has rallied alongside shares, setting new highs in recent days. The company’s bonds, which were trading at a low of 5 cents in November, are inching close to par, according to Trace trading data. That debt carries a hefty coupon of 12% for the notes due 2026.

AMC’s bonds were among the top performers in the U.S. high-yield market on Thursday, extending gains from earlier in the week.

The company said previously it might seek more financing, and some investors have suggested it sell more shares to pay down or look to refinance its more than $10 billion debt load.

The cinema chain “will carefully examine the raising of additional capital in whatever form we think is most attractive” and is focused on de-leveraging, Aron said on a call to discuss fourth-quarter results in March.

The company’s latest resurgence at the hands of individual investors has pushed the market value to more than double its April 2017 peak of $4.17 billion prior to this year’s trading. Put a different way, AMC has consistently added more than $1 billion in each of the last three sessions -- more than double its value at the start of the year.

Mark-to-market losses for investors betting against the movie theater chain topped $1 billion this week alone, data compiled by S3 Partners shows.

The movie theater company’s ability to post strong box office numbers as it reopens in key markets like New York and California will be important, B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold said by phone. Wold downgraded shares to neutral from buy on Wednesday citing valuation concerns.

(Updates with details on shorts in second to last paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • AMC surpasses $12B market cap as Redditor asks if it can go 'to the moon'

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) surged over 45% in afternoon trading Thursday, pushing the market capitalization of the country's largest theater chain past $12 billion amid a boost from retail investors.

  • AMC and GameStop Lead a Meme Stock Rally. Why Analysts Aren’t Focused on Reddit, Potential Short Squeezes.

    Shares of AMC Entertainment and GameStop posted double-digit jumps, continuing a surge that highlights two radically different approaches to stocks

  • Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa, one of the most exciting oil plays of the last decade has come under significant short selling as revealed in a recent report by Buyins.net

  • Puerto Rico’s Wrecked Utility Goes Private in Bid to Save Island

    (Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico will take a major step toward transforming its government-owned power provider next week as Luma Energy is set to begin operating and managing the utility, part of the commonwealth’s plan to rehabilitate its aging system and end chronic outages.Luma is poised on June 1 to take over transmission and distribution for Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, which is the main supplier of electricity for the island’s 3.3 million residents and is one of the two largest U.S. public power utilities by customer base. Prepa, as the agency is known, will retain ownership of its infrastructure and assets.Improving electricity is key to pulling the U.S. territory out of years of economic decline. Residents and businesses have suffered with unreliable service and rates that are higher than on the U.S. mainland. But the utility’s main labor union and some politicians are trying to delay or derail the takeover. They question if Luma Energy will have enough workers to operate such a large system and say the contract leaves thousands of existing public employees adrift.“The Prepa transition is very unique in the world,” said Wayne Stensby, president and chief executive officer of Luma Energy. “If the simple question is, have you done one just like this before? I think the answer has got to be no.”The handover comes as both the commonwealth and the power utility are in bankruptcy, with Prepa seeking to reduce $9 billion of debt, after years of population decline and borrowing to cover budget deficits. Hurricane Maria in 2017 destroyed much of the power grid, leaving customers in the dark for months. The Federal Emergency Management Agency in 2020 earmarked nearly $10 billion for repairs.“We cannot grow long-term if residents and businesses cannot afford or cannot get reliable electricity,” Natalie Jaresko, executive director of Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board, said during an April 23 public meeting. Congress created the oversight panel in 2016 to fix the commonwealth’s financial crisis.Agency ManagementPrepa’s bankruptcy began in 2017, as its unwillingness to raise rates led to infrastructure decay and forced it to borrow just to cover operating expenses. Critics say the agency’s management also became deeply politicized as key jobs were given to party loyalists rather than to the most qualified.Privatizing operations can result in better management that reduces waste and brings better service for residents, said Paul Patterson, a utility analyst at Glenrock Associates LLC.“The private sector entity can come in and shake things up and run things more as a business, with perhaps less political consideration that can lead to inefficiencies and higher costs sometimes,” Patterson said.Still, many on the island don’t support the change. Luma -- a consortium of Atco Ltd. and Quanta Services Inc. working with Innovative Emergency Management Inc. -- won the contract in a bid last year. But critics say the deal is too generous and was crafted behind closed doors. They point out that Puerto Rico only announced the 15-year agreement -- including the winner and the fees -- once the contract was signed.The contract requires Prepa employees to reapply for their jobs at Luma. The powerful UTIER electrical-workers’ union says the deal violates local labor laws and has urged its members not to make the switch. Last week a federal judge refused the union’s request to halt the contract altogether.“Everybody agreed that we needed a change in the energy authority,” said Rafael ‘Tatito’ Hernandez, president of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives. “But nobody agrees with this change they’ve made with Luma.”Sufficient LinemenPrepa employees account for about half of the 2,000 workers that Luma has already hired, Stensby said. Even so, some wonder if Luma will have sufficient linemen, the skilled workers who repair and upgrade electrical lines and remove trees and vegetation from the distribution system, just as Puerto Rico enters hurricane season. Both Prepa and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power have about 1.5 million customers.Luma has hired 250 linemen and 250 electrical technicians under contract and plans to hire more, according to Laura Rentas, a spokesperson for Luma.“There’s a very real risk that you end up losing a tremendous amount of skilled linemen and other skilled employees and starting this operation on June 1 with an under-trained workforce,” said Cathy Kunkel, energy finance analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.Luma’s Stensby said the company has enough employees and will continue to add workers. “In our view, we’re in good shape to get started,” he said.Prepa workers not hired by Luma will become public employees of Puerto Rico’s central government, which means the bankrupt commonwealth will have to find a way to pay their salaries and benefits. “Where’s the logic in putting these 3,000 employees in the general fund?” Hernandez said. “It creates a tremendous amount of distortion.”Tense TransitionIn a sign of how tense the transition might be, Luma said it’s working with Puerto Rico and federal law enforcement in the event someone tries to upend the transition through sabotage or other means, Stensby said.In the days leading up to June 1, UTIER members have blocked Prepa offices and held marches. On Monday, the utility said it urged workers to report to duty as 30,000 residents were without power. UTIER denied any staged walkout.Some local lawmakers also question Luma’s claim that it will save the utility $110 million by 2024, as the company hasn’t detailed how it will achieve those reductions. Luma will find efficiencies through the way it dispatches and responds to outages, Stensby said. The company’s initial budgets avoid rate increases, he said.Prepa will pay the company $115 million per year while the utility is in bankruptcy. Once Prepa its out of court, it will pay Luma $70 million to $100 million annually for the first three years, increasing to $105 million for the remaining years.“Let’s not be fooled, there is no empirical analysis that justifies those assumptions,” said Luis Raul Torres, a Puerto Rico assemblyman and chair of the House’s Economic Development Commission. “It’s the billions that Luma will receive from FEMA that will allow it to renew its equipment -- that’s where we’ll see true benefits and efficiencies, because we’ll have new equipment that’s inherently more efficient. But we can have that without dismantling the public utility.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Salesforce Stock Climbs As Outlook Tops Views Ahead Of Slack Deal Closing

    Salesforce stock advanced after the enterprise software maker's April-quarter earnings and revenue topped estimates.

  • Vertex Energy to Snap up Mobile Refinery; Shares Soar 151%

    Vertex Energy (VTNR) inked a deal to acquire Mobile Chemical LP Refinery from Equilon Enterprises for $75 million. Shares of the leading specialty refinery company jumped 151% in the extended trading session on Wednesday. The deal, which awaits certain regulatory approvals, is expected to close in Q42021. (See Vertex Energy stock analysis on TipRanks) A project designed to modify the Mobile refinery’s hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel fuel is slated for completion by the end of FY2022. Upon completion, the Mobile refinery is expected to produce 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of renewable diesel by the end of 2022. Based on these assumptions, Vertex plans to increase renewable diesel production to 14,000 bpd by the first half of FY2023. Thereafter, the Mobile refinery is forecast to report over $3 billion in sales and $400 million in gross profit every year from FY2023 onwards. Through the acquisition, Vertex will become the single owner of the Mobile refinery making the company a “pure-play” leading independent producer of renewable and conventional products in the south-eastern United States. The acquisition will also aid Vertex’s clean refining energy transition toward low-carbon energy alternatives. The deal will enhance Vertex’s liquidity profile and reduce its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) over the medium term. The deal will be financed via a $125 million debt facility, cash generated from potential asset divestitures, and through the sale of common equity if the need arises. Vertex will also take over approximately 3.2 million barrels of product storage, inventory, logistics, distribution assets, more than 860 acres of land, and 200 employees. Vertex CEO Benjamin P. Cowart commented, “The acquisition of the Mobile refinery will be the largest, most significant transaction ever completed by Vertex, one that positions us to become a leading regional supplier of both renewable and conventional products.” He added, “Our vision for this site is that of diversification. We will seek to lead the southeast region in marketing next generation fuels and products that are not currently produced by the refinery today. Our entry into these new markets is expected to generate significant, long-term value for our shareholders, while adding new jobs and economic stimulus to the regional market.” On May 14, following the upbeat Q1 results, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Michael Hoffman upgraded Vertex Energy to Buy from Hold and raised the price target from $1.50 to $2 (12.4% upside potential). Hoffman said he was impressed by robust market demand and effective cost controls. The analyst expects baseline EBITDA of $15- $20 million with positive cash flows going forward. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 unanimous Buys. The average analyst price target of $3 implies 68.5% upside potential from current levels. TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on VTNR, compared to a sector average of 70%. Related News: Cisco’s Q4 Earnings Outlook Miss Estimates After Q3 Beat; Shares Drop After-Hours Shoe Carnival Posts Quarterly Beat As Sales Improve, Q2 Revenue Outlook Disappoints Lennox Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 19% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Novartis and Molecular Partners Begin EMPATHY Clinical Trial Medtronic Posts a Blowout Quarter as Revenue Outperforms, Bumps up Dividend Royal Bank Q2 Profit Beats Expectations on Capital Markets Strength; Shares Up 1% e.l.f Beauty Delivers Solid Q4 Results; Shares Pop 4%

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found in the woods near London: report

    Sarah Everard's body was found in a wooded area in Kent on March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in London.

  • Suspect accused of attacking Uber driver in Grapevine killed in Parker County crash

    An Uber driver said he thought he was going to die when he was stabbed and carjacked on May 13.

  • Fallen Capitol Police officer's mother urges senators to back probe

    The mother of a police officer who died after battling a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol is seeking meetings with Republican senators to urge them to vote for a commission to probe the riot, a spokeswoman for one of the senators said. Gladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, will meet on Thursday with Republican Senator Susan Collins, the lawmaker's spokeswoman said. Collins is one of only a few Republican senators who have said they favor a commission.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Britt Reid to appear in court on drunk driving charge after crash injured 5-year-old girl

    The Feb. 4 crash injured two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

  • Artificial Intelligence grading your ‘neuroticism’? Welcome to colleges' new frontier

    As colleges' use of artificial intelligence grows, so do questions about bias and accuracy.

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms