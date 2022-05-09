AMC earnings: Here's what to expect

AMC Entertainment (AMC) will release its first-quarter results after the close on Monday. The stock is down about 5% ahead of the print amid an overall down day for the markets. These are the consensus estimates for AMC's first quarter expected by Wall Street analysts.

Adjusted (loss) per share: -.62c estimate vs -1.40 in Q1 of 2021

Revenue : $769.88 million estimate vs $148.3 million in Q1 of 2021

The theater chain is likely to give an update on its stake in gold miner Hycroft Mining Holdings (HYMC), a move which took Wall Street by surprise when it was announced in March.

It’s been a rough 2022 for the markets, let alone so-called "meme stocks." The Federal Reserve recently announced a 50 basis point rate hike and plans to implement quantitive tightening in order to fight inflation. The tighter monetary policy makes credit borrowing more expensive and syphons liquidity out of the system.

High inflation prints have prompted investors to sell shares of companies with large amounts of debt, little or no profits, and future earnings expectations.

AMC became a retail trade favorite last year during the "meme stock" phenomenon. The company has raised money through offerings as its share price soared in 2021 thanks to retail investors.

The stock has declined more than 70% from its 52 week high of $72 last year. Year-to-date, AMC is down roughly 50%.

The stock has 3 analyst Hold recommendations and 5 Sell ratings.

A screen displays the logo and trading information for AMC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

