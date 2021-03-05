AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $8.05, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.95% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 13.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

AMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.90, down 928.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $181.47 million, down 87.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.91% higher. AMC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


