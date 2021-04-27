AMC Entertainment Anticipates Q1 Sales Of $148 Million Vs $941 Million A Year Ago; Scraps Stockholder Vote On Share Sale

Jill Goldsmith
·2 min read

AMC Entertainment offered a preview of its quarterly earnings Tuesday, anticipating revenue for the three months ended in March of $148 million, way down from $941.5 million the year before as the box office struggled to revive amid the global pandemic.

AMC expects to announce a net loss of between $572 million and $567 million. It’s earnings season now but the theater chain hasn’t yet set a date for its quarterly financials.

More from Deadline

It revealed the numbers in an SEC filing where it also announced plans to sell up to 43 million share in a so-called “at the market” offering. That would be instead of previous plans to authorize the sale of up to 500 new shares. It withdrew that proposal, which would have resulted in a major stock overhang, “upon review and careful consideration with further discussions with management and its advisors.” Shareholders were meant to vote on the offer at the company’s annual meeting May 4.

CEO Adam Aron noted that the company has “previously pointed out that the sale of up to 43 million AMC shares, the currently available amount for possible issuance under a previous shareholder authorization, should more than satisfy AMC’s liquidity needs for 2021. This assumes an expected recovery in the patronage of movie theatres in the second half of this year. In asking AMC shareholders to vote on approving another 500 million authorized shares, we noted that our goal was to increase longer term optionality and flexibility for AMC, but that we had no intention of actually issuing any of those 500 million shares in the immediate term.”

AMC estimated its cash and cash equivalents at March 31 were $813 million and in addition, as about $212 million was available for drawing under its revolving credit facility.

Over the past year, the company has struggled and succeeded in raising enough cash to see it through what it hopes has been the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s shares have benefited as it became a “meme” stock earlier this year, buoyed by retail traders on Reddit along with GameStop and others.

As of end March, AMC said had it resumed operations at 585 of its 590 U.S. theatres, with limited seating capacities of between 15% and 60%. And it had resumed operations at 97 of its 354 leased and partnership international theatres. Seating capacity at the reopened international theatres remains limited to between 25% and 50% of capacity.

Recommended Stories

  • AMC to sell up to 43 million fresh shares, but calls off plans to seek approval for 500 million more

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares dipped in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the theater chain disclosed plans to sell millions of fresh shares while revealing early returns from reopened theaters, but said it would not ask shareholders to approve the potential sale of 500 million additional shares.

  • AMC Theater Chain Yanks Plan to Issue 500 Million New Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. scrapped a contentious proposal to issue 500 million new shares, saying a separate plan to sell a far smaller sale would be sufficient to meet the movie-theater chain’s cash needs this year.The board will no longer seek investor approval to boost its authorized shares by 500 million, the company said in a statement. It also registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday to sell 43 million shares through a so-called at-the-market equity offering.The cinema chain managed to skirt bankruptcy during the pandemic, and had hoped that issuing new stock could help solidify its comeback. But Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron already had to assure investors that the larger sale wouldn’t take effect this year. He said earlier this month that short sellers had seized on the company as it tries to bounce back from pandemic lockdowns.AMC’s shares have gotten a boost from Reddit-fueled investors this year, sending the stock up 441% this year. But issuing 500 million shares would more than double the stock outstanding, diluting current investors’ interest.“Many of our stockholders are telling us to wait,” Aron said on Tuesday. “It is important to listen to these owners of our company, and that’s exactly what we are going to do.”AMC has already raised more than $1 billion in financing, helping keep it afloat while theaters were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some creditors have promoted the idea of selling more shares to pay down debt. The chain’s bonds have rallied as more of its locations have been allowed to reopen, but much of the debt still trades at distressed levels.(Updates with bond information in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why GameStop Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose 5.2% on Tuesday after the game retailer announced the completion of a sizable stock offering. GameStop shared its plan to sell its stock at prevailing market prices with investors back on April 5. The offering generated approximately $551 million in cash proceeds, which GameStop will use to pay off the remainder of its long-term debt and fund its digital growth initiatives.

  • Chipmaker AMD Smashes First-Quarter Estimates, Raises Forecasts

    Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices late Tuesday smashed Wall Street's estimates for the first quarter and guided higher for the current quarter and full year. AMD stock rose in late trading.

  • Microsoft earnings beat expectations across the board, but the stock is falling

    Microsoft Corp.'s earnings easily surpassed estimates on Tuesday, but shares still fell in after-hours trading following a string of record closing prices.

  • Microsoft Stock Falls Despite Better-Than-Expected Earnings

    Microsoft exceeded the midpoint of its own guidance ranges on all three of its business segments. Microsoft’s “Productivity and Business Processes” segment, which includes Office 365, Teams, and other software, had revenue of $13.55 billion, up 15%, and toward the high end of the guidance range of $13.35 billion and $13.6 billion.

  • AMD stock rises after earnings show data-center sales more than doubling

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker said data-center revenue more than doubled to fuel record quarterly sales, and increased its revenue forecast for the year.

  • Preview of 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting

    Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief Andy Serwer along with an all-star panel of Buffett watchers including the co-CEO of Markel Tom Gayner, as well as the author of “The Warren Buffett Way: Investment Strategies of the World’s Greatest Investor” Robert Hagstrom, George Washington University professor Lawrence Cunningham and longtime financial journalist Carol Loomis.&nbsp; The panel will preview what to expect in the 2021 meeting.&nbsp; Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger share their unscripted views on Berkshire Hathaway, the markets, the economy, and a lot more.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade mixed, Microsoft shares drop after earnings

    Stock futures opened mixed Tuesday evening on the heels of a meandering day for the three major indexes, with investors digesting an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looking ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • Facebook ad chief warns company may have damaged advertisers by overstating potential reach

    Facebook executive Carolyn Everson issued a warning over claims that the social network hurt advertisers by overestimating the audience they were reaching on the site, saying the company had to "prepare for the worst here", according to filings which were unredacted over the weekend. Ms Everson, who acts as vice-president of Facebook's Global Business Group, had addressed allegations that the "potential reach" metric used by Facebook had been inflated in 2017, in emails released as part of a class-action lawsuit and first reported by the Financial Times. Facebook is battling the California lawsuit, which was filed in 2018 and which claims that executives knew that the "potential reach" figures given out by the company to advertisers for an idea of how many people would see their adverts were misleading and included fake or duplicate accounts. The company has previously claimed that advertisers pay for clicks and impressions, instead of their "potential reach" - a figure it says is based on estimates. However, Ms Everson wrote in 2017 that advertisers' planning was "clearly impacted" by the metric. She said: "We are going to get really criticized for that (and justifiably so). If we overstated how many actual real people we have in certain demos, there is no question that impacted budget allocations. We have to prepare for the worst here.” It follows revelations that other Facebook employees were concerned over the metric, with one product manager stating in an internal email, also released as part of the lawsuit, that the company had made revenue "based on wrong data". Lawyers for the small business owner behind the case point to research which they say shows that in some parts of the US, Facebook's "potential reach" metric was more than the population of that region. Facebook has said it would continue to vigorously defend itself, and that the allegations are "without merit". In a response to the release of the unredacted emails, a spokesperson said: "As we’ve always said, ‘potential reach’ is a helpful planning tool that advertisers are not billed on. We explain what it is and the factors that may influence its calculation in our ads interfaces. "It’s clear these old emails are being cherry-picked to fit the plaintiffs’ narrative. They reflect a team being asked to work through a developing issue and then provide recommendations to leadership - nothing more."

  • GameStop shares higher after raising $551M in stock sale

    GameStop raised $551 million through an equity offering, sending shares higher on Tuesday. Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss.

  • Microsoft beats Q3 revenue expectations on strength of cloud and PC sales

    Microsoft reported its Q3 2021 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations.

  • Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $17.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day.

  • Square Adds Bitcoin Policy Lead From US Chamber of Commerce

    Julie Stitzel was at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness prior to joining Square.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk qualifies for $11 billion options payout

    Tesla's quarterly report on Monday hit targets qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for two options payouts worth a combined $11 billion. It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares.

  • Daniel Flax previews Apple earnings

    Daniel Flax, Senior Research Analyst at Neuberger Berman breaks down what to expect from Apple's earnings annnouncement on Wednesday.

  • GameStop’s latest big day picks up steam after hours with $551 million stock offering

    Massive offerings, shady hedge funds and new friends in South Korea had GameStop's Reddit army in a Monday tizzy.