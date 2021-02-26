AMC Entertainment approves millions in bonuses to top execs

Closed signs are seen on an AMC Theatre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York

(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings has approved millions in bonuses to its top executives and eligible employees as a means to preserve stockholder value during the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater operator said.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron would receive $3.75 million as bonus, while other top executives are entitled to bonuses of $173,000 to $507,000.

The move comes at a time when cinema chains like AMC have taken a blow due to coronavirus-led restrictions that caused delays in film releases. The company staved off bankruptcy through a debt restructuring deal last year.

Shares of the Leawood, Kansas-based company were also one of the "stonks" whose wild ride captivated investors several weeks ago and during which its share price surged more than 860% compared with the beginning of the year, at its highest.

AMC's shares closed down 3.4% at $8.01 on Friday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

