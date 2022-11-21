AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Could Be 20% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for AMC Networks

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$88.5m

US$107.2m

US$114.4m

US$120.5m

US$125.7m

US$130.2m

US$134.3m

US$138.0m

US$141.5m

US$144.9m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Est @ 6.74%

Est @ 5.31%

Est @ 4.31%

Est @ 3.61%

Est @ 3.12%

Est @ 2.78%

Est @ 2.54%

Est @ 2.37%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12%

US$78.8

US$85.1

US$80.9

US$75.9

US$70.6

US$65.1

US$59.8

US$54.8

US$50.1

US$45.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$666m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$145m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (12%– 2.0%) = US$1.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.4b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$454m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$20.8, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AMC Networks as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For AMC Networks, we've compiled three further items you should further examine:

  1. Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for AMC Networks you should be aware of.

  2. Future Earnings: How does AMCX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett (or one of his lieutenants) added 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to the Berkshire portfolio, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • Collapse of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Continues

    The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. On the contrary, big clouds continue to gather over the company which was one of the big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, with a massive growth. Since announcing its quarterly results on Nov. 3, Carvana shares have lost 44% of their value and are currently trading at $8.06 versus $14.35 on that day.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • Bob Iger to Replace Bob Chapek as Disney CEO Effective Immediately

    The former CEO returns to the company for a period of two years

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have given their investors lots to be thankful for over the years. The average dividend stock has outpaced the S&P 500 since 1973 (a 9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Marc Rapport (Agree Realty): Agree Realty leases buildings and land to stores and shops.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Block (NYSE: SQ) is the company you may have known as Square, and it's also the company behind many of those white payment contraptions lots of small companies use when they let you pay with a credit card. Block encompasses more than that, though; the digital payment specialist is home to not only Square but also Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD. In Block's third quarter, the growth stock's revenue grew by more than 17% year over year, to $4.5 billion, with gross profit growing 38%.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Could Hold for Years

    In such times, investors turn to dividend stocks because of the stabilizing impact they have on a portfolio. Over the past 50 years, 84% of the S&P 500's total return is a result of dividends and compounding. Data from Hartford Funds shows that, going all the way back to 1930, there has never been a single decade when dividend stocks in the index lost money.

  • Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders Sees Trouble Still Ahead. Where to Invest Now.

    The chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab recommends investors look beyond broad categories of value or growth. "This is time you want to look for great companies without putting blinders on."

  • The PC boom has gone bust, and we are about to see the results ahead of Black Friday

    The pandemic-fueled PC boom has ended. We'll get a sense of how the fallout will mix with holiday demand and heavy markdowns in the week ahead.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividends to Buy Today

    High-dividend yields can power your portfolio for decades, though there are some dividends the market doesn't appreciate right now. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why Verizon (NYSE: VZ), EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) are top high-yield dividends today.

  • 4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

    Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. Here are four fantastic dividend stocks with yields of 4% or more. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) offers a unique dividend consisting of two parts: a fixed component and a variable component.

  • California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November

    To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

    Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor manufactures integrated circuits based on designs provided by its clients, including the likes of Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Intel, and Nvidia. Taiwan Semiconductor has also suffered as a result of the geopolitical tensions surrounding China and Taiwan, and its stock had lost some 40% of its value before the company reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings.

  • My Top FAANG Stock For 2023 -- and It Isn't Even Close

    Long-time investors are no doubt familiar with the fabled FAANG stocks, which have been some of the most disruptive and wealth-generating companies of the past 10 years: Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Google, which rebranded as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Every company on this list is the undisputed leader in its field.

  • The US economy may not be screwed after all — but the stock market sure is

    After partying for 12 years, stocks are paying the price for the market's addiction to debt — and they'll keep falling until 2024.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Stocking Up On in 2023

    As the year comes to a close, it's time to start planning your investment strategy for 2023. The stock market has been rough this year, which can make it a daunting time to invest. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500 index.

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% (or More) That Are Ideal for Passive Income

    Investing in dividend stocks is one of the easiest ways to generate passive income. Three companies with elite dividend track records are Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), and National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN). Add in their higher dividend yields of at least 3% -- roughly double the S&P 500's 1.6% dividend yield -- and they're ideal for those seeking to earn passive income.