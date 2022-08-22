AMC Preferred Stock Starts Trading in Middle of Meme Volatility

Bailey Lipschultz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s preferred stock made its debut Monday amid a selloff in other meme stocks and the broader market, making for a volatile day, with trading halted several times after the open.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shareholders of AMC, though, are sitting on a profit since Friday’s close: While the movie theater company’s common stock fell as much as 40% in early trading, an investor who ended last week with one share of common stock priced at $18.02 now has that share -- which last changed hands around $11.08 -- plus one share of preferred at about $7.95. Total value: $19.03.

AMC issued a dividend after Friday’s close of one preferred equity unit for each share of the common, in effect putting in place a 2-for-1 stock split. The preferred shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the “APE” symbol, a term Reddit users coined to refer to others who are bullish on so-called meme stocks.

AMC Entertainment sank 26% last week amid a selloff in meme stocks after Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s top investor Ryan Cohen disclosed that he was selling his stake in the home goods retailer. The activist investor went on to dump his entire stake and pocketed $68.1 million in profits, triggering the stock’s biggest intraday percentage decline ever on Friday.

A basket of meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg slumped 2.7%, extending its losing streak for a fourth day as the broader market was battered with investors dumping riskier stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 Index slumped 1.9% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index was down roughly 2.3% at 11 a.m. in New York.

The retail trading crowd rushed in Monday, making both classes of AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond the three most bought assets on Fidelity’s platform. Buy orders for the three markedly outpaced those to sell. The demand mirrors optimism on day trader chatrooms as the home-goods retailer was the most mentioned ticker on Reddit’s WallStreetBets while AMC Entertainment trended on StockTwits.

For AMC, the preferred stock would be convertible to AMC shares if authorized by the company and investors. Investors pushed back on an effort to issue 25 million new shares last year.

(Updates share movement throughout, adds additional detail starting in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • GigaCloud Stock Rises. Shares of Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop Tumble.

    GigaCloud Technology was rising Monday, extending Friday’s gains as retail traders rallied behind the stock. The Hong-Kong based business-to-business platform completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq on Thursday, with the stock opening at $19.20, or 56.7% above the IPO price of $12.25. The following day, GigaCloud (ticker: GCT ) garnered the attention of retail traders, whose trading activity caused the shares to close at $48.01 in their second session — up 206% from Thursday’s closing price.

  • AMC Has Found Another Way to Upset Shareholders

    The meme-stock crowd is backing AMC Entertainment again, but shareholders should probably be upset by the latest developments.

  • APE Stock Halted, AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • AMC falls after Cineworld's bankruptcy warning on day 'APE' starts trading

    (Reuters) -AMC Entertainment Holdings' shares tumbled nearly 30% on Monday after UK-based Cineworld's warning of a possible bankruptcy spooked investors on the same day the American cinema chain's preferred stock listing began trading. AMC's preferred stock, trading under the ticker "APE", opened at $6.95 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. AMC and APE shares were together trading at $21.21, which is higher than AMC's last closing price of $18.02, according to Reuters calculation.

  • The Bulls Are Out of Position, and Have Too Much Long Exposure

    Speculative trading has slowed quite a bit, with only about a dozen stocks moving up more than 10%, but bored trades have been aggressively trading AMC Entertainment and its new preferred spin-one, APE. This is an obvious move by AMC to make it easier for them to raise capital in the future and dilute holders, but meme traders are happy to ignore fundamental issues when there is a high level of movement.

  • Stock Market Today - 8/22: Stocks Slide on Growth, Inflation Worries As Powell Preps Jackson Hole Address; 10-Year Yields Pass 3%

    Global markets are on the defensive Monday as China rate cuts raise growth concerns and Europe's energy crisis keeps inflation concerns burning.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Or Sell Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • AMC’s ‘APEs’ start trading today — what will the potential windfall mean for the meme stock and cinema chain?

    AMC Entertainment’s AMC Preferred Equity Units, or APEs, could open the door to substantial additional capital for the meme stock darling when they start trading on the New York Stock Exchange Monday. Earlier this month, in a surprise move, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.  (AMC) announced its preferred equity unit, or “APE” special dividend.

  • Fed Diversity Is Improving. It Still Has a Long Way to Go

    (Bloomberg) -- Lorie Logan took the helm of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Monday, bringing the share of US female central bankers to nearly half and rounding out a year of change that has given the Fed its most diverse leadership team in history. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No M

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Picks Up These 3 Small EV Stocks

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have become the car sector’s fastest growing segment, more than doubling last year to reach 6.8 million vehicles globally. This gives EVs a market share greater than 8%, triple where it stood in 2019, before the COVID pandemic. The market has found support from political policy, but more importantly, from improvements in battery technology and manufacture that are slowly making EVs more competitive on price. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, billionaire

  • Cineworld Confirms It’s Considering Chapter 11 Filing in U.S.

    The owner of Regal Cinemas said its theaters are 'open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members.'

  • DocuSign, Coupa Stocks Are Downgraded as Analyst Cites Near-Term Risks

    RBC's Rishi Jaluria cut his rating on DocuSign to Sector Perform and lowered his call on Coupa to Underperform.

  • Dollar higher on risk aversion; euro revisits parity

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose across the board on Monday, briefly driving the euro back below parity, as investors shied away from riskier assets amid growing fears that interest-rate hikes in the United States and Europe, aimed at curbing inflation, would weaken the global economy. The greenback has found support in recent sessions as several Federal Reserve officials reiterated an aggressive monetary tightening stance ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium this week. The latest of these officials, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, on Friday said the "urge" among central bankers was toward faster, front-loaded rate increases.

  • Celsius Depositors Fracture Again on Legal Strategy as 'Withhold' Group Lawyers Up

    A subset of Celsius Network depositors are trying to get their marooned funds returned.

  • Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted to step down in 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith discusses reports that Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted plans to step down.

  • Euro returns to parity vs. the dollar as energy price spike raises eurozone economy fears

    The dollar's bounce was also backed by higher U.S bond yields and a general "risk-off" tone across markets as investors worried about a hawkish Fed.

  • Cineworld considering bankruptcy but ‘no significant impact’ on jobs

    The business said it will continue to trade as normal even if it files for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.

  • Will Savings Accounts or Roth IRAs Make You Richer Quicker?

    When creating a plan for saving, one of the most important things to decide is where to keep your money. Savings accounts are one option; a Roth individual retirement account is another. Whether it makes sense to open a savings … Continue reading → The post Savings Account vs. Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AMC, Signify Health, Tesla, Occidental, and More Stock Market Movers Monday

    FEATURE Stock futures were falling Monday as Wall Street continued to debate how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening monetary policy. The Jackson Hole economic symposium, beginning at the end of the week, looms as a key event in the coming days.

  • This Cancer Therapy Company Is Small but Its 'Options' Look Big

    Small-cap oncology company AVEO Pharmaceuticals is setting up nicely as a solid covered-call trade. The options against this equity are liquid and premiums are lucrative, enabling a good return even if the stock trades sideways over the coming months. What is AVEO?