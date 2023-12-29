AMC Sorry for Kicking Civil Rights Leader Out of Screening Over Chair

AMC Theaters has apologized to the Rev. William J. Barber II, a minister and prominent civil rights leader, after he was booted out of a screening of The Color Purple at one of its North Carolina theaters this week. The 60-year-old said the incident had occurred at a Tuesday afternoon screening in Greenville that he’d attended with his 90-year-old mother. His assistant attempted to set up a special chair—which Barber uses to manage a painful form of arthritis known as ankylosing spondylitis—in the handicapped section of the theater, only to be told by a theater employee that he was not allowed. When Barber refused to remove the chair, theater staff called the local police. Barber said he agreed to leave voluntarily and that no charges were filed. A video of the incident shared by the reverend with The New York Times reportedly showed a police officer escorting Barber out of the theater, thanking him for his cooperation and apologizing “for the way this turned out.” AMC Theaters said in a statement to ABC 11 that it “sincerely” apologized to Barber for the way he was treated, saying that it was reviewing its policies with its theater teams. Adam Aron, the chain’s chairman and CEO, has also called Barber and arranged to meet with him in Greenville next week, the company said.

