AMC stock is up 22%; here's why shares are surging

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·1 min read

AMC's (AMC) stock surged as much as 29% on Monday. Shares surpassed $25 each during the trading session, the highest since early January.

The cinema chain's CEO Adam Aron told Reuters investors should expect to see more "transformational" deals in the future.

"I'd like to think there will be more third-party external M&A announcements going forward where AMC can reach for the stars and intriguing investments that have potentially attractive returns," Aron said.

Earlier this month AMC announced it was buying a stake in gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC). Hycroft recently announced it has completed a $138.5 million stock offering program sending shares of the Northern Nevada-based company up 52% on Monday.

AMC and Hycroft were the #2 and #3 trending tickers on Yahoo Finance during the trading session behind Tesla (TSLA).

Flagship "meme stocks" AMC and GameStop (GME) soared over the last week. GameStop shares opened 11% higher last Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer.

GME is up about 78% over the last 5 trading days, while AMC has gained more than 50% within the same period.

Short interest on AMC is hovering around 20% of the float. Part of the recent price movement may be a short squeeze.

Year-to-date, GameStop is now positive, up about 13%, while AMC is down 10%.

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Stock split may further fuel Tesla stock bubble: strategist

    Tesla shares are rallying after the company disclosed plans for a stock split on Monday. One strategist isn’t convinced the fanfare will last among investors for long.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • 3 sin companies leaving Russia for its war on Ukraine

    Alcohol and cigs could be on the wane in Russia amid its war on Ukraine.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • Market check: Tech stocks gain, AMC stock rises, oil retreats

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stocks and commodities are trading on Monday.

  • Why GameStop Stock Jumped Today

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares beat the market on Monday, jumping over 10% in early trading before settling to a 9% increase by 11 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500. GameStop entered the weekend with solid momentum, having soared 50% in the prior five trading days. GameStop also benefited from increased chatter on Reddit boards over the weekend, with excitement building about a potential profit rebound ahead following a tough holiday season for earnings.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as investors await wave of economic reports

    U.S. stocks were mixed Monday as investors prepare for a busy week rife with key economic data that could position the Federal Reserve to act more aggressively on plans to raise interest rates.

  • Manhattan’s One World Trade Center Now 95% Leased After New Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A new lease at lower Manhattan’s One World Trade Center bumped occupancy at the skyscraper up to 95%.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectAn existing tenant, German data processing firm Celonis, expan

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Tesla Stock Went Parabolic on Monday

    Electric car star Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) floated plans this morning to "increase ... the number of authorized shares of common stock ... in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend." Don't be confused by the terminology: A "stock dividend" is just another way of saying that Tesla wants to split its stock, awarding folks who already own Tesla shares some extra shares -- it doesn't affect the value of those shares, and it doesn't imply the paying of any actual dividends.

  • Tesla Jumps on Plan to Seek Approval for Another Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. said it’s planning a second stock split in roughly two years, giving a lift to shares that had been trading lower on news Covid-19 is again disrupting operations.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. All

  • Tesla to seek shareholder approval for stock split; shares surge

    Tesla Inc will seek investor approval to increase its number of shares to enable a stock split in the form of a dividend, the electric-car maker said on Monday, sending its shares up about 5%. The plan came as the company suspended its Shanghai factory amid COVID-19-related lockdown measures and its artificial intelligence head took a sabbatical as the company aims to achieve full self-driving capability this year. The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. 5/30 yield curve inverts for first time since 2006

    * U.S. 2/10 yield curve flattest in more than two years * Other parts of Treasury yield curve are also inverted * U.S. 2/10 OIS curve is also inverted (Adds new comment, U.S. rates table, bullets, NEW YORK dateline, byline, updates prices) By Dhara Ranasinghe and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss LONDON/NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve, as measured by the gap between five and 30-year yields, inverted on Monday for the first time since early 2006, as a sell-off in the bond market resumed, with short-dated yields jumping to their highest since 2019. While parts of the yield curve, namely five to 10 and three to 10 years, inverted last week, the slide of the gap between five- and 30-year maturities of the biggest bond market in the world into negative territory raised concerns the U.S. central bank's hawkish approach to tackling inflation might hurt growth.

  • Why you should fear oil prices at $90, $100, $150, or $200

    Get ready for oil-related earnings warnings.

  • Apple's 'CODA' win at the Oscars could unleash a streaming beast: analyst

    Score a big win for Apple's bottom line at the Oscars, contends one tech analyst.

  • Tesla to Request Shareholder Approval for Stock Split

    The electric-car maker didn’t specify when such a split would take place or what the ratio of shares would be.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed, Japanese yen soars, bitcoin surges as volatility rises

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Biden Budget Targets Stock Buybacks. It Could Boost Dividends, if It Passes.

    The proposal would require executives to hold on to shares received for several years and would prohibit share sales "in the years after a stock buyback." Its fate is unclear.

  • Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

    Shares of Tesla shot up Monday, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.

  • The market is flashing a buy signal suggesting stocks will rally one last time before an 'epic' selling opportunity in the 2nd-quarter, Bank of America says

    The contrarian buy signal last flashed on March 18, 2020, just a few days before the stock market bottomed amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.