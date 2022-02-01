AMC stock soars 15% after preliminary Q4 release

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read

AMC (AMC) stock shot up 15% during Tuesday's trading session, following the theater chain company's release of preliminary fourth quarter results. 

The company announced preliminary revenue of prelim revenue of about $1.17 billion. The estimate from Wall Street is for $1.09 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is expected to preliminarily come in at $146.8 million to $151.8 million. The Street consensus estimate is $82.4 million

“We finished the year with the strongest quarter in two years. The fourth quarter of 2021 marks a meaningful milestone with positive EBITDA of more than $145 million, positive operating cash generated of more than $215 million, and a record year-ending liquidity position of $1.8 billion,” CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

The company’s fourth quarter net less preliminary print came in at $114.8 million to $194.8 million. The Street expects a loss of $130.1 million for the quarter.

'This doesn’t change how we’re thinking about 2022'

The preliminary print appeared to be well received by analysts, though it did not change their price target or recommendations on the stock.

“What was really impressive was the operating leverage. They had margins of 13%. On the third quarter call, they said that EBITDA in this kind of scenario where revenues could be essentially what they were, would be break even,” said Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon, who covers the stock.

“It was a strong EBITDA. This doesn’t change how we’re thinking about 2022. People are unclear in terms of why they pre-announced this morning,” he added. The analyst has an Underperform rating on the stock, and a $6 price target.

Recent reports indicate the cinema theater operator is looking to refinance its debt.

“Is there something going on behind the scenes on the debt side, the differed rent side? More to come on that. It was nice they put up a nice Q4 print,” said Beynon

GameStop (GME) shares were also trading higher on Tuesday. The so-called "meme" stock favorites had sold-off in January amid a broader market sell-off.

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meme stock madness — GameStop and AMC one year later

    After a brutal start to the year, meme stocks are enjoying a three-day rally, with AMC Entertainment up 25%.

  • AMC stock surges after upbeat revenue guidance

    Macquire Analyst Chad Beyond joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC stock surging after upbeat revenue guidance.

  • AMC Earnings Show It’s All About Fundamentals Now.

    The movie chain operator's preliminary fourth-quarter total revenue of $1.17 billion topped expectations for about $1.09 billion, and were well ahead of the $162.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks falter following labor and manufacturing data

    Wall Street’s main indexes struggled for direction Tuesday morning as investors brace for a lineup of corporate earnings, including results from Alphabet (GOOG) after the bell, and key data out of Washington on manufacturing and unemployment.

  • Job openings rose to 10.925 million in December

    The number of job openings and quits each held at historically elevated levels in December, with worker leverage remaining high as labor demand persisted.

  • What 401(k) and IRA critics are missing

    The Individual Retirement Account and the 401(k) plan are coming under attack. The main argument is that these accounts have ended up being tax shelters for rich people rather than retirement assistance for the middle class. My colleague Bob Powell wrote about this recently.

  • How Low Can Bitcoin Go? The Views Vary.

    The crypto has breached a number of key support levels, stirring debate over whether it has further to decline or is primed for a bounce. Pick your prognostication.

  • AbbVie's Charts Look Strong Ahead of Earnings

    The research-based biopharmaceutical company AbbVie is scheduled to report its latest quarterly numbers on Wednesday. In our last technical review back on December 7, we wrote that "The bulls are back in charge with ABBV.

  • Reverse Mortgage vs. HELOC vs. Home Equity Loan

    In basic terms, home equity is the percentage of your home’s overall value that you personally own. So if you owe money on a mortgage, that part isn’t included in your equity. There are multiple ways to tap into home … Continue reading → The post Reverse Mortgage vs. HELOC vs. Home Equity Loan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Air taxi CEO: fully-autonomous plane market could reach $4 trillion by 2035

    Whether it’s commuting by car, cab, or public transportation, the hustle and bustle of metropolitan life can make traveling throughout a city time-consuming, costly, or both. However, advanced air mobility (AAM) company Wisk Aero may have just the solution — a fully-autonomous, electric flying taxi.

  • UBS Outlines What It Will Do—And What It Won’t—With Wealthfront

    “They are successful, they are growing fast, and we don’t want to interfere too much,” CEO Ralph Hamers said.

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.

  • With wolves in Colorado, here's everything you need to know: It's complicated

    For the first time in decades Colorado has a wolfpack that is killing cattle and a dog and that has stoked the embers of a long-simmering controversy.

  • Atlanta Fed's Bostic: 50 basis point move in March 'not my preferred setting'

    Although markets are pricing in a chance of a 50 basis point move from the Fed in mid-March, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told Yahoo Finance Monday that such a move is "not my preferred setting."

  • Retail investors bought the dip in January as institutions fled: BofA

    U.S. stocks recorded their worst January since the 2008 financial crisis – but retail investors saw the downturn as an opportunity to buy the dip.

  • UPDATE: AMC offers Q4 guidance with revenue ahead of consensus but a wider-than-expected loss. stock jump 15%

    AMC Entertainment Inc. offered guidance for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, with revenue ahead of consensus but a net loss range that is wider than expected. The company expects revenue of about $1.172 billion, up from $162.5 million in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $1.093 billion. But the cinema-chain operator expects its net loss to range from $194.8 million to $114.8 million, compared with a loss of $946.1 million a year ago and a consensus of $119 million.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Ready to Be a Millionaire Investor? There's Only 2 Things You Need to Do

    Amassing a $1 million investment portfolio may seem like it would require a lot of money and investing talent. The simplest and most surefire way to end up with a $1 million nest egg is to consistently invest in a reliable investment that provides predictable returns. S&P 500 index funds are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that track the performance of the S&P 500 financial index.