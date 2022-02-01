AMC stock soars 15% after preliminary Q4 release

AMC (AMC) stock shot up 15% during Tuesday's trading session, following the theater chain company's release of preliminary fourth quarter results.

The company announced preliminary revenue of prelim revenue of about $1.17 billion. The estimate from Wall Street is for $1.09 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is expected to preliminarily come in at $146.8 million to $151.8 million. The Street consensus estimate is $82.4 million

“We finished the year with the strongest quarter in two years. The fourth quarter of 2021 marks a meaningful milestone with positive EBITDA of more than $145 million, positive operating cash generated of more than $215 million, and a record year-ending liquidity position of $1.8 billion,” CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

The company’s fourth quarter net less preliminary print came in at $114.8 million to $194.8 million. The Street expects a loss of $130.1 million for the quarter.

'This doesn’t change how we’re thinking about 2022'

The preliminary print appeared to be well received by analysts, though it did not change their price target or recommendations on the stock.

“What was really impressive was the operating leverage. They had margins of 13%. On the third quarter call, they said that EBITDA in this kind of scenario where revenues could be essentially what they were, would be break even,” said Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon, who covers the stock.

“It was a strong EBITDA. This doesn’t change how we’re thinking about 2022. People are unclear in terms of why they pre-announced this morning,” he added. The analyst has an Underperform rating on the stock, and a $6 price target.

Recent reports indicate the cinema theater operator is looking to refinance its debt.

“Is there something going on behind the scenes on the debt side, the differed rent side? More to come on that. It was nice they put up a nice Q4 print,” said Beynon

GameStop (GME) shares were also trading higher on Tuesday. The so-called "meme" stock favorites had sold-off in January amid a broader market sell-off.

