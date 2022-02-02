AMC Taps Junk-Bond Market for $500 Million to Refinance High-Cost Pandemic Debt
(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has almost doubled the size of a junk-bond offering to $950 million as it looks to refinance expensive debt sold earlier in the pandemic to help get it through shutdowns.
The movie-theater operator, which initially targeted a $500 million bond deal, also lowered the yield on the offering to 7.5% to 7.75% from a range of about 8% earlier, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Proceeds will pay down debt maturing in 2025 with an interest rate of 10.5%, according to a statement on Wednesday.
The deal marks the first junk-bond sale from the company since April 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. AMC’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said last month that refinancing some of the company’s debt was one of his goals for 2022.
(Updates with new bond offering size.)
