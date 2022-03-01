AMC Theatres’ Quarterly Loss Shrinks, But Still Totals $134M

The suspense on Tuesday as AMC Entertainment released its fourth quarter earnings was worthy of a Hollywood tentpole in one of its theaters.

After the market close, the latest financial earnings were not posted until 5 p.m., just as an analyst call led by CEO Adam Aron was set to get underway. And the latest quarterly earnings revealed overall revenues at $1.17 billion, as previewed on February 1 when the company unveiled an unaudited version of its year-end earnings.

But the fourth quarter net loss of $134.4 million, compared to a year-earlier $946.1 million loss, included a non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million related to asset valuations.

Shares in AMC, a retail trading darling, were up 28 cents, or around 1.5 percent to $18.60 in after-market trading as investors digested the fourth quarter earnings as an indication of just how much the exhibition giant is gaining from the current Hollywood box office rebound and consumers returning to the multiplex as the pandemic wanes.

When the analyst call did start, CEO Aron had his trademark bullish tone as he commented on the company’s latest results by arguing AMC’s recovery goals were not yet reached. “We are not yet where we want or need to be. That will continue to take time and will continue to take sustained and imaginative effort on our part. Even so, you can see, you can taste and you can feel it, that AMC seems to be on a positive glide path to recovery,” he told investors during prepared remarks.

Aron took aim at “conventional wisdom” that has argued cinema chains could not adjust to the streaming era as the pandemic accelerated their declining appeal to consumers. “It’s a simple matter of fact. They were wrong. They were wrong. They were wrong,” Aron said as he recalled recent box office for Spider Man: No Way Home, Ghostbusters and No Time to Die as those tentpoles performed at the multiplex amid the omicron variant wave.

“That makes us at AMC bullish about our continued progress,” Aron argued, even as he pointed to inflationary pressures, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and the Ukraine conflict in Europe as posing potential headwinds to the exhibition industry rebound.

The fourth quarter earnings had already been previewed by AMC. On Feb. 1, the company disclosed a preliminary loss of between $194.8 million and $114.8 million, which includes an estimated non-cash assets impairment charge of $50 million-$125 million.

That compared to a loss of $946.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included a non-cash impairment charge of $466.1 million.

A year ago, the cinema giant on the brink of possible bankruptcy had begun reopening theaters to weather the coronavirus pandemic and stay in business. AMC shares have been volatile after the company used its status as a meme stock thanks to rogue retail traders on Reddit and other social media hubs to raise fresh cash at a steep market premium to ensure survival and pay down debt and interest expenses.

