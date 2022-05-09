AMC Theatres Shrinks First Quarter Loss to $337.4M

AMC Entertainment has shrunk its latest quarterly loss on higher overall revenues as the movie exhibition giant looks for gains from a Hollywood box office rebound.

The parent of AMC Theatres posted a first quarter loss of $337.4 million, or 65 cents per-share on overall revenues at $785.7 million. That’s an improvement on the year-ago period when AMC posted a first quarter $567 million net loss on $148 million in revenue.

AMC met a Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast of earnings of 65 per-share, up 54.23 percent on the year-ago period, and beat an estimate for quarterly revenues $724.47 million, up 388.51 percent from 2021.

Shares in AMC, a retail trading darling, were up 28 cents, or just over 2 percent to $12.80 in after-market trading as investors digested how the cinema chain is taking advantage of consumers returning to the multiplex as the pandemic wanes.

Ahead of the market close, stock in AMC tumbled $1.25, or 9 percent, as they fell to $12.52 on the day. During the latest quarter, AMC saw gains from tentpoles like Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and Sonic The Hedgehog 2 playing on its screens.



Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC, in a statement talked up the benefits of the box office rebound for the mega-exhibitor. “Our results for the first quarter of 2022 represent AMC’s strongest first quarter in two full years,” Aron stated. “We continue on our pandemic recovery trajectory, more than quintupling revenues and improving adjusted EBITDA by nearly eighty percent compared to a year ago. The significant progress AMC has made is very rewarding, as our guests continue to recognize the unparalleled movie–going experience offered by AMC.”

At the same time, AMC is also looking to diversify away from the ebb and flow of Hollywood box office by getting into new revenue streams like AMC branded popcorn, cryptocurrencies, alternative content like WWE and UFC events in AMC theaters and even acquiring sport rights.

At the height of the pandemic, AMC was on the brink of possible bankruptcy as it began reopening theaters to weather the coronavirus pandemic and stay in business.

AMC shares have been a roller coaster ride after the company used its status as a meme stock thanks to rogue retail traders on Reddit and other social media hubs to raise fresh cash at a steep market premium to ensure survival and pay down debt and interest expenses.

Elsewhere, amid theater reopenings industry-wide, in-cinema advertising network National CineMedia saw its overall revenues rise sharply to $35.9 million for the three months to March 31, against a year-earlier $5.4 million.

At the same time, National CineMedia saw its quarterly net loss attributable to shareholders widen to $25.2 million, compared to $19.4 million in the year-ago period. The culprit is weak ad buys for its theaters.

“While network attendance increased substantially, it remained below historical first quarter levels due primarily to an approximate 57 percent decrease in the number of films released versus the first quarter of 2019. Fewer films and lower overall industry attendance resulted in lower in-theater advertising revenue,” National CineMedia said in a statement as it delivered its latest financial results after the market close on Monday.

