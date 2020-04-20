AMCON Distributing Company’s (NYSEMKT:DIT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we'll evaluate AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEMKT:DIT) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AMCON Distributing:

0.072 = US$8.3m ÷ (US$148m - US$32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, AMCON Distributing has an ROCE of 7.2%.

Does AMCON Distributing Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, AMCON Distributing's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Retail Distributors industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Aside from the industry comparison, AMCON Distributing's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

AMCON Distributing's current ROCE of 7.2% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 12% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how AMCON Distributing's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

AMEX:DIT Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is AMCON Distributing? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do AMCON Distributing's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

AMCON Distributing has total assets of US$148m and current liabilities of US$32m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.