Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.12

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will pay a dividend of $0.12 on the 28th of September. This means the annual payment is 3.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Amcor's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Amcor's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 71% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 37.0% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 57% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Amcor Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The last annual payment of $0.48 was flat on the annual payment from3 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Amcor Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Amcor has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.4% per year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Our Thoughts On Amcor's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Amcor that you should be aware of before investing. Is Amcor not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

