What Is Amcor's (ASX:AMC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Amcor (ASX:AMC) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 32% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 12% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 11% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Amcor's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 27.08 that there is some investor optimism about Amcor. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.5) for companies in the packaging industry is lower than Amcor's P/E.

ASX:AMC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

Amcor's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Amcor saw earnings per share decrease by 31% last year. But EPS is up 18% over the last 3 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Amcor's Balance Sheet

Net debt is 41% of Amcor's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Amcor's P/E Ratio

Amcor's P/E is 27.1 which is above average (14.1) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Amcor recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 20.5 to 27.1 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.