AMD Continues to Encroach on Intel's Market Share

Faizan Farooque
·3 min read

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been eating into Intel Corp.'s (NASDAQ:INTC) market share for years, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. The company's x86 CPU market share has risen to an all-time high of approximately 28%, while Intel's share dropped to 73.7% in the second quarter. While Intel still dominates the overall CPU market, it is clear that AMD is becoming a thorn in its side; one it cannot afford to ignore for too long. This is good news for consumers, as it will likely result in lower prices and more innovation from both companies.


Looking ahead, AMD's new Ryzen 7000 processor series should get a larger piece of the pie in the industry. The stock is trading at a low price due to high inflation. As the semiconductor industry is important to modern economies and AMD is unlikely to lose ground in this sector, it makes for a poor short-term investment but a great long-term one.

Ryzen processors are the next big thing

Earlier this week, AMD revealed its new Ryzen 7000 series of desktop processors, coming in at a competitive price point and built with an optimized design for gamers. The company also announced plans to release more high-end models later this year, providing even better performance.

The company will release the newest series of processors in late September. The range has a 29% performance improvement over the Ryzen 5000 series.

AMD's latest processors have a small die size, resulting in higher computing power and lower energy consumption. The series also has a 5-nanometer manufacturing process, which is more power efficient and faster than the 10-nanometer manufacturing process used by Intel in the Raptor Lake series.

Data centers and embedded segment business look great

Data centers are the backbone of the modern economy, and their importance is only growing as we become more reliant on cloud computing and the internet of things. Data centers house the servers that power our email, social media, online banking and more.

It is great news for AMD as the company is a major supplier of processors for data centers. Every country's data center market is constantly growing, and AMD is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. According to a Research and Markets report, the U.S. data center market alone is forecasted to reach $69 billion by 2024.

AMD's second-quarter data center business was a standout performer, with revenue growth spiking to over 83% versus the year-ago period, primarily due to fantastic demand from cloud and enterprise customers. The company's data center products are well-positioned to continue delivering strong growth in the future as it has made significant market share gains across many important segments.

The company also recently acquired Pensando Systems for $1.9 billion. Pesando will add to AMD's data center capabilities and help boost its revenue in the area. In addition, the company is continuing to invest in new product development, with several key launches scheduled for the second half of the year. As a result, AMD is well-positioned to continue driving strong revenue growth in the data center market.

Takeaway

While it is true that no company is immune to economic headwinds, some are in better shape than others. For example, AMD has a strong balance sheet with cash on hand and is benefiting from strong demand for its new Ryzen and Threadripper processors. As a result, while AMD is not immune to economic headwinds, it is better positioned than most to weather the storm.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • AMD Promises Big Gains for Ryzen 7000 CPUs

    A new architecture and a 5nm process will deliver big performance and efficiency gains. But demand is a wild card.

  • AMD Has Nothing New for Gamers On a Budget

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs in late 2020, there were good reasons why the company had nothing to offer below $299. The semiconductor industry was hamstrung by component shortages, so it made sense for AMD to focus on higher-end products. There are still pockets of shortages across the semiconductor industry, but the great semiconductor shortage is quickly coming to an end.

  • Intel Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    If you're thinking about investing in the semiconductor giant, read on for a look at bullish and bearish scenarios that could shape the stock's performance over the next five years. The company's failure to get in on the mobile space, chip designs that have fallen behind the curve, and recent gains by Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in key market segments have led to stock performance that's lagged far behind the S&P 500 index over the last decade. Intel stock now trades down roughly 35% year to date and roughly 49% from the high that it hit in April 2021.

  • Former Billionaire Saylor and His Firm Sued for Alleged Tax Evasion

    Former billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are in the spotlight again and this time it's for allegations on skipping out on paying taxes for a decade. Saylor, the former CEO and founder of the software company and infamous Bitcoin evangelist, is being sued by the District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine for allegedly evading paying income taxes - he owes over $25 million in DC taxes by "pretending to be a resident of other jurisdictions with lower personal income taxes," Racine said in a statement. The Office of Attorney General is seeking to recover unpaid income taxes and penalties from both Saylor and MicroStrategy that could total more than $100 million.

  • 'Inflation impact': CIBC trims price targets for 3 Canadian oil sands stocks

    The bank says rising energy input costs, mainly the price of natural gas, has been a theme for company executives on many quarterly conference calls.

  • Chipmakers: AMD Releases a New Weapon Against Intel

    The firm wants to reign in video games and challenge Intel's power in PCs with a new line of processors.

  • Institutions Set To Own 40% Of Single-Family Rental Homes — How Can You Get Your Share?

    When the pandemic hit the U.S. in March of 2020, people experienced mass confusion. No one knew how long it would last or what would happen. New business models emerged, and new influences shaped the financial market. One of the most interesting outcomes was the birth of meme stocks. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), for example, grew as never before because of their meme status. The world of crypto followed a similar trajectory as Bitcoin surged and mem

  • Google Workers Protest $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees are ratcheting up pressure on the internet-search giant to abandon its artificial intelligence work with the Israeli government, planning public demonstrations to draw greater attention to the controversial cloud-computing contract.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obst

  • Colgate Stock Lingers Near Earlier All-Time High; Ready To Rise?

    Colgate stock shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 80 to 83.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend stocks under $50 according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historic returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds. As global financial markets suffered heavy losses this year, institutional and individual […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Latest NFL trade news, deals and rumors from around the league

    Heres a list of the latest NFL trades during the 2022 NFL season and the players rumored to be on the move next.

  • Wells Fargo says US stocks could tumble another 9% and warns 'cracks' are showing in the market

    US stocks are in for a choppy ride as the economy heads towards a recession and the Fed keeps hiking rates, Wells Fargo said.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says inflation has already peaked - as he warns the Fed risks going overboard with its rate hikes and sparking a deep recession

    Stocks are getting cheaper, the inflation threat is fading, and the Fed needs to avoid hiking interest rates too much, Siegel said.

  • Okta Posts Strong Earnings, but the Stock Drops on Merger Integration Issues

    Integrating the sales team from Auth0 has proven more difficult than expected, CEO Todd McKinnon says.

  • North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes on federal student loan forgiveness, DOR says

    The North Carolina Department of Revenue said Wednesday that the state considers student loan forgiveness as taxable income.

  • Nvidia stock falls after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • Intel: Will Fortune Favor the Bold?

    Shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are going through a stressful time; shares have fallen to a five-year low despite the company's role as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies. The stock's plunge stems from Wall Street's concerns over Intel's aggressive manufacturing plans at a time when the economy is shaky and the industry could hit a downturn. Intel is just getting underway with a massive plan to invest billions of dollars over the next several years to revamp its fabrication (semiconductor manufacturing) operations.

  • Luke Bell, country singer known for hits 'Where Ya Been?' and 'Jealous Guy,' found dead at 32

    Luke Bell, a country singer known for songs "Where Ya Been?" and "The Bullfighter," was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday. He was 32.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Okta, Veeva Systems, Five Below, GoodRx

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.