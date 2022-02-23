AMD is now worth more than rival Intel

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Score another notable win for chip giant AMD (AMD) against its heated rival Intel.

AMD's market cap currently stands at $188 billion after shares rose nearly 2% in Tuesday's session. Intel's market cap is $182 billion. That marks the second time in a week AMD's market value has climbed above Intel — the first time it happened was a week ago.

Followers of this battle may not be surprised to see this one happen (and seeing it continue from here) for several reasons.

First, AMD has been winning the battle on Wall Street for sexier investment thesis.

AMD last week closed on its $35 billion acquisition for Xilinx.

The transaction — the largest in AMD's 53-year history — gives the company significant expertise in the programmable chip market. Chips of this kind will prove integral as AMD looks to continue taking market share away from Intel in cloud computing workloads and data centers.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su told Yahoo Finance Live the company will update its financial model "in the coming months."

Meanwhile, Intel responded to AMD of sorts by announcing the purchase of Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion. The deal — which analysts see as less sexy than AMD's Xilinx transaction — will aid Intel in its bid to build chips for other companies.

Secondarily, AMD has flat out posted better financials than Intel (for some time) as it has gained market share in key areas (notably in servers).

AMD's sales and profits rose 68% and 117%, respectively in 2021. The company outlined 31% revenue growth for 2022 and gross profit margins of 51%.

Intel's 2021 sales and earnings increased 2% and 7%, respectively. The company sees sales in 2022 rising about 2%. Profits are expected to drop 36% as Intel further builds out its chip-making capacity.

"We continue to see AMD well-positioned with continued PC, Data Center market share gains, GM [gross margin] strength with technology transitions," said Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lowe's raises full-year forecast as home improvement demand holds steady

    Lowe's shares, which fell nearly 4% on Tuesday following the profit margin warning from larger rival Home Depot, rose 2.6% in premarket trading. In comparison, Home Depot reported an 8.1% rise in same-store sales on Tuesday. Lowe's also said it expects its annual gross profit margins to be up slightly from last year, a more optimistic forecast than its outlook in December when it forecast 2022 margins to be roughly flat.

  • Biden administration sets aside $450 million to unclog US ports

    On Wednesday, the Biden administration said it will set aside $450 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law this year towards accomplishing one goal: unclogging U.S. ports.

  • AMD stock gets a long-awaited upgrade as Intel’s stumbles mean it’s now ‘open season’ in servers

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. were headed higher in morning trading Tuesday after winning over an analyst who had long been more cautious on the name.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Russia 'will be more isolated than ever' from the world, strategist says

    Russia's actions against Ukraine will have a corresponding negative impact on the country, says Greg Valliere, AGF chief U.S. policy strategist.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: 7 big companies that could be hammered

    Several multinational giant corporations could see their sales and profits hit amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Four tax tips everybody should know when investing for retirement

    Here are four tools to help you capitalize on tax savings as you approach or enjoy retirement, according to Rutgers School of Business Professor Jay Soled, who spoke with Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Considering joint financial accounts with your partner? Here are some tips

    Financial experts weigh in on the do’s — and don’ts — of love and money.

  • ‘Every Market Is Oversold’: Wall Street Bulls on Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists, bullish before Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, are mostly sticking to their view that stock markets can weather Europe’s brewing security crisis. For now at least. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donet

  • Crypto, Soros and the Global Drive to Fund a Revolution in Myanmar

    (Bloomberg) -- Each weekend in Singapore, the Myanmar diaspora congregates at the Peninsula Plaza for news — and a taste — of home. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapCustomers stream into a pop-up foo

  • Stellantis beats profit target in first year after merger

    MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis made a fast start in its first year after the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, with the world's No.4 carmaker reporting profitability and benefits from the combination both ahead of target. The group said on Wednesday the margin on its adjusted operating profit was 11.8% in 2021, above its target of around 10%, thanks to strong progress on synergies, which generated around 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in net cash benefits. "Record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/22: Cisco Systems, Walmart

    Jim Cramer says conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine crisis can drag on for months. Investors need to have a plan, a shopping list and cash to buy stocks on sale.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Virgin Galactic stock rises after narrower Q4 loss, first sales

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares rose more than 3% late Tuesday after the space-tourism company reported a narrower quarterly loss and said that demand for its "one of a kind" space flights is strong.

  • Oil futures surge while energy stocks dip

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the energy sector as stocks dip and crude oil prices continue to climb, in addition to looking at other commodities such as gold and wheat.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise With Market Rally Near Lows; Biden Targets Russia For Ukraine Invasion

    The market rally neared lows Tuesday as President Biden imposed sanctions over the "Russian invasion" of Ukraine.

  • Palantir Simply Isn't a Palatable Stock Even After Its Big Decline

    A closer look at how the provider of data analytics software is growing its revenue gives reason for concern..

  • Rumors of more regulatory crackdowns sparked a selloff of China’s tech giants

    After enduring the government’s regulatory storm that began in late 2020, companies ranging from e-commerce giant Alibaba to gaming mogul Tencent to ride-hailing giant Didi have largely kept a low profile, apart from pledging billions of dollars to Beijing’s initiatives such as “common prosperity” to show their loyalty. On Monday (Feb. 21), Tencent’s public relations head Zhang Jun disputed a post on the Chinese finance forum Xueqiu that claimed the company would see a major regulatory crackdown soon. Despite Zhang’s clarification, the company’s shares closed down around 5% in Hong Kong that day, and stayed largely flat yesterday (Feb. 22) as markets took note of the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Heathrow records lowest passenger numbers in 50 years

    Heathrow has said 2021 was the worst in its history as passenger numbers plunged amid COVID restrictions to 19.4 million, the lowest since 1972.

  • Russian Markets Reeling, With Ruble Record Low in Sights

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian markets have taken historic losses this year and the message coming from traders is that more declines may be ahead for the ruble. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapOptions pric