AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian King
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lisa Su
    American business executive and electrical engineer

(Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The chipmaker’s first-quarter sales outlook outpaced Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, and AMD is reaching a level of profitability that’s nearly identical to Intel’s -- something that would have been inconceivable just a few years ago. Fourth-quarter sales and earnings also topped analysts’ predictions.

AMD, long an underdog in the chip industry, ended 2021 with record revenue -- up more than threefold from its annual sales five years ago. After pouring money into AMD’s stock since Chief Executive Office Lisa Su took over in 2015, investors had been waiting for more evidence that the company can continue to gain on the once-dominant Intel. Su delivered.

“We still have a very ambitious set of goals in terms of what we believe we can do,” she said in an interview. “We see secular growth over the next five years because people need more computing.”

First-quarter revenue will be $5 billion, plus or minus $100 million, AMD said. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $4.33 billion.

AMD’s profitability is reaching lofty levels. Its gross margin -- the percentage of sales remaining after deducting costs of production -- will be about 51% this year. That’s nearly on par with Intel’s projection for 51% to 53%.

Compare that with five years ago, when Intel boasted a margin of more than 63% and AMD was at 31%.

AMD shares rose as high as $130.65 in extended trading after closing at $116.78 in New York. The stock had fallen 19% this year, battered by a broader downturn.

The company’s outlook helped soothe concerns that the chip industry is slowing after a pandemic-fueled boom. AMD predicted a sales gain of about 31% to $21.5 billion this year, compared with an analyst projection of $19.3 billion.

Under Su, AMD has developed leading-edge components -- something her predecessors struggled to do. That’s led more chip customers to ditch Intel in favor of AMD. But Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who took the helm last year, is now claiming his company is offering better PC processors than AMD.

“I usually let the numbers speak for themselves and the products speak for themselves,” Su said. “But we’re a very competitive bunch over here.”

Fourth-quarter data isn’t available from industry researchers yet, but AMD picked up more than 2 percentage points of market share from Intel in the third quarter, according to Mercury Research.

AMD data-center sales, including chips used by companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS, doubled last year compared with 2020. Intel said last week that demand for those chips was strong from corporations, but sales from the biggest providers of cloud computing fell.

In contrast with those remarks, AMD said Tuesday that demand increased from its cloud customers, which are deploying its Epyc server chips in their data centers.

AMD is also the second-largest maker of graphics chips used in add-on cards by PC gamers. It competes in that market with Nvidia Corp. and will face fresh opposition from Intel, which has begun offering products for that segment for the first time in years.

AMD, based in Santa Clara, California, supplies graphics chips used in Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox and Sony Corp.’s PlayStation. Demand for the two game consoles “continues to outpace all prior generations,” AMD said in slides prepared for its earnings call.

Analysts and investors have expressed concern that surging demand for PCs, particularly the lower-end laptops needed by students and workers during the Covid-19 lockdowns, would dissipate this year.

AMD’s processors are made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which has surpassed Intel in production technology. TSMC also supplies chips to Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Nvidia and many other technology companies, and the Taiwanese company is struggling to keep up with demand.

AMD reported fourth-quarter net income of $974 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $1.78 billion, or $1.45 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Sales rose 49% to $4.83 billion.

Revenue in AMD’s enterprise and semicustom unit, which makes server and gaming console chips, rose 75% from a year earlier.

Its computing division posted a revenue increase of 32% from a year earlier. That performance was helped by increasing sales of higher-priced Ryzen processors, AMD said.

The company, which analysts once expected to run out of money, now has $3.6 billion of cash and only $313 million of debt.

AMD also said it expects to close its acquisition of Xilinx Inc. in the first quarter. Chinese regulators granted approval for the purchase, which will make AMD one of the largest makers of programmable processors and increase its ability to compete directly with Intel.

(Updates with CEO comment in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AMD earnings reflect chip maker's ‘competitiveness and ability to execute,’ analyst says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO and Chief Analyst Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down AMD's quarterly earnings and the outlook for chip shortages.

  • AMD beats Q4 earnings estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Q4 earnings for chip manufacturer AMD.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Fell Nearly 21% in January

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 20.6% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. 2022 got off to a rough start for growth stocks, which are sensitive to changes in interest rates. The U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it will be raising its benchmark rate to try to tamp down inflation, sending high-flying stocks in retreat.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Google, AMD Surge Late On Earnings As Market Rally Picks Up Steam

    The market rally continues to build strength. Google spiked on earnings and a big stock split. AMD also jumped on results.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Advanced Micro (AMD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.67% and 6.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Should you invest in the stock market after a brutal January?

    JPMorgan strategists make a compelling case to buy stocks after a tough January.

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • India to Spend $2.6 Billion on Solar to Curb Reliance on China

    (Bloomberg) -- India outlined plans to spend an additional 195 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) to boost local manufacturing of solar modules, stepping up a campaign to cut imports from China. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyPrince Andrew’s Cos

  • Alphabet Just Made Its Pitch to Join the Dow Jones Industrials

    Gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were all roughly in sync, reflecting overall optimism about Wall Street's ability to rebound from the worst start to a year in a long time. After the closing bell, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) released its latest earnings report, and investors were pleased with the news it gave.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • AMD Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat and Strong Outlook

    The chip maker reported revenue of $4.8 billion, up 49% from a year ago, thanks to strong demand for both server and PC processors.

  • Apple stock ‘dwarfs anything else on the table,’ market strategist says

    Fitz-Gerald Group CIO Kieth Fitz-Gerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss investing during market corrections, tech and energy, FAANG stocks, AT&T spinoff in the Discovery deal, 5G, and crypto.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; 3 Tech Titans To Report Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Tuesday. Tech titans Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet and PayPal will report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Google Shakes Off Omicron With Shopping Ads and Cloud Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. posted fourth-quarter sales and profit that topped analysts’ projections, showing the resilience of its advertising business in the face of major economic upheaval as the pandemic persists. The shares soared in late trading.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the

  • Big Earnings Beats for GOOGL, AMD, GM; Misses for PYPL and SBUX

    While Alphabet, AMD and GM all surpassed expectations, weak earnings at SBUX and lower guidance at PayPal are causing sell-offs.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not […]

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.99% and 4.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?